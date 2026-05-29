Outrage in Guyana as CCTV shows teachers hitting special needs students

Two teachers at the David Rose Special Education Needs School were sent on leave after CCTV footage appearing to show students being struck sparked outrage across Guyana.

Guyana: In a shocking development, two teachers attached to the David Rose Special Education Needs School in Georgetown were caught on camera hitting the students in the classroom with what appears to be a belt. The CCTV footage of the incident which is now making rounds across social media is generating huge outrage among citizens nationwide.

According to officials, both the individuals have been sent on leave as an investigation into the alleged incident has been launched. Some of the students of the school are reportedly non-verbal and autistic, making the incident particularly concerning and raising serious questions about the care and protection of vulnerable children.

Minister of Education of Guyana Sonia Parag also issued a formal statement related to the incident and announced that a full investigation has been launched by the ministry’s welfare as well as special needs divisions. She also expressed her deep distress over the recording and emphasised that no child should ever be subjected to physical violence.

"To the parents and families affected by what they have seen, I wish to say that I understand the distress, hurt and anger this incident has caused. As parents, guardians and caregivers, you place enormous trust in our education system each day when you send your children to school. That trust must never be violated,” said Minister of Education, Sonia Parag.



She further assured that the Ministry of Education will exert the fullest extent of its authority as well as resources to ensure that this matter is addressed appropriately and on an urgent basis. Minister Parag emphasized that she won’t allow any educator to perpetuate any type of abuse against the children with special needs or against any children nationwide.

One of the immediate steps she took included having a Board of Governors established for the institution with representation that will also include parents in order to boost oversight, accountability and engagement between the school and the families it serves.

The video first posted on the page of Opposition Leader Azruddin Intiaz Mohamed went viral within minutes with his party calling on the Ministry of Education to immediately have these teachers fired and launch an investigation into all other classrooms at the David Rose Special School.



As news of these measures spread and the CCTV footage went viral, many locals took to Facebook to express their concern and slam the teachers for hitting the students. “This was painful to look at, when I was done with them the police was coming for me, she needs to face the court,” said a local named Victoria while another said, “This school need to be reviewed because it seems as if they are employing incompetent people with no experience in dealing with special need kids.”