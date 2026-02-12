Barbados: Mia Mottley Secures Historic 3rd Term as BLP Sweeps All 30 Seats
Barbados: As predicted by WIC News’ online survey, Prime Minister Mia Mottley and her Barbados Labour Party (BLP) has secured a clean sweep victory in the highly anticipated February 11 general election. This marks the third consecutive term of BLP under the leadership of PM Mottley.
The victory comes after a total of 20 seats were declared for Barbados Labour Party (BLP) in the preliminary results, which means that the party would be returning to government as it secured the simple majority required to form administration in the 30-seat Parliament. That milestone effectively confirmed a third term for the governing party, even as additional constituencies still continue to be declared.
The Barbados Labour Party has now officially secured all 30 seats in the 2026 polls and has defeated the major opposition Democratic Labour Party (DLP) with a huge lead. Notably, the party had earlier also won the majority of the seats (30-0) in the House of Assembly in the 2018 and 2022 elections.
According to the Chief Electoral Officer Shirland Turton, a total of 271,205 people registered themselves to cast their ballots during today’s elections, whose names have appeared on the final voters list, however, the voter turnout has been much lower than expected. The polling opened at 6 am and went on till 6 pm, with citizens and leaders coming out steadily to vote.
Prime Minister Mia Mottley vs Opposition Leader Ralph Thorne
In St Michael North East, Prime Minister Mia Mottley secured a commanding victory with 3,570 votes as she defeated DLP candidate Jamal Sandiford. On the other hand, the DLP candidate got 391 votes only and Independent candidate Clarene Howard stood at 96 votes.
Meanwhile, Ralph Thorne (DLP) secured 1,119 votes in his constituency but was defeated by the BLP candidate from the constituency of St John as the Democratic Labour Party failed to secure a single seat nationally.
List of Declared Seats - BLP
City of Bridgetown - Michael Lashley
St Michael North East - Mia Mottley
St Michael North - Davidson Ishmael
St Michael South East - Santia Josette Omara Bradshaw
St Michael South Central: Marsha Caddle
St Peter - Colin Jordan
Christ Church East Central - Ryan Straughn
St Thomas - Gregory Nicholls
St Michael West Central - Gooding Edghill
St James North - Chad Blackman
St Michael East: Trevor Anthony Prescod
St Philip South: Indar Anthony Weir
St Michael South: Kirk Humphrey
St John: Charles McDonald Griffith
St Andrew: Dr Romel Springer
Christ Church West: William Duguid
Christ-Church West Central: Adrian ‘Medic’ Forde
St Joseph - Ryan Brathwaite
St George North - Toni Moore
Christ Church South - Shantal Munro-Knight
St Michael Central - Tyra Trotman
St Lucy: Peter Phillips
St James South: Sandra Husbands
Christ Church East: Wilfred Abrahams
St George South: Dwight Sutherland
St Michael West: Christopher Gibbs
St James Central: Kerrie Symmonds
St Michael North West: Neil Rowe
St Philip North: Sonia Browne
St Philip West: Kay McConney
Being the first female leader of Barbados since its independence, Mottley has played an influential role in global and regional politics. She has been consistently working on the long-term development of Barbados, with a major focus on strengthening the economy, improving cost of living and promoting the nation on an international level.
