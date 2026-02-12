2026-02-12 06:22:28
Barbados: Mia Mottley Secures Historic 3rd Term as BLP Sweeps All 30 Seats 

That milestone effectively confirmed a third term for the governing party, even as additional constituencies still continue to be declared.

Written by Monika Walker

Barbados: As predicted by WIC News’ online survey, Prime Minister Mia Mottley and her Barbados Labour Party (BLP) has secured a clean sweep victory in the highly anticipated February 11 general election. This marks the third consecutive term of BLP under the leadership of PM Mottley.

The victory comes after a total of 20 seats were declared for Barbados Labour Party (BLP) in the preliminary results, which means that the party would be returning to government as it secured the simple majority required to form administration in the 30-seat Parliament. That milestone effectively confirmed a third term for the governing party, even as additional constituencies still continue to be declared.

The Barbados Labour Party has now officially secured all 30 seats in the 2026 polls and has defeated the major opposition Democratic Labour Party (DLP) with a huge lead. Notably, the party had earlier also won the majority of the seats (30-0) in the House of Assembly in the 2018 and 2022 elections.

According to the Chief Electoral Officer Shirland Turton, a total of 271,205 people registered themselves to cast their ballots during today’s elections, whose names have appeared on the final voters list, however, the voter turnout has been much lower than expected. The polling opened at 6 am and went on till 6 pm, with citizens and leaders coming out steadily to vote.

Prime Minister Mia Mottley vs Opposition Leader Ralph Thorne

In St Michael North East, Prime Minister Mia Mottley secured a commanding victory with 3,570 votes as she defeated DLP candidate Jamal Sandiford. On the other hand, the DLP candidate got 391 votes only and Independent candidate Clarene Howard stood at 96 votes.

Meanwhile, Ralph Thorne (DLP) secured 1,119 votes in his constituency but was defeated by the BLP candidate from the constituency of St John as the Democratic Labour Party failed to secure a single seat nationally.

List of Declared Seats - BLP

  1. City of Bridgetown - Michael Lashley

  2. St Michael North East - Mia Mottley

  3. St Michael North - Davidson Ishmael

  4. St Michael South East - Santia Josette Omara Bradshaw

  5. St Michael South Central: Marsha Caddle

  6. St Peter - Colin Jordan

  7. Christ Church East Central - Ryan Straughn

  8. St Thomas - Gregory Nicholls

  9. St Michael West Central - Gooding Edghill

  10. St James North - Chad Blackman

  11. St Michael East: Trevor Anthony Prescod

  12. St Philip South: Indar Anthony Weir

  13. St Michael South: Kirk Humphrey

  14. St John: Charles McDonald Griffith

  15. St Andrew: Dr Romel Springer

  16. Christ Church West: William Duguid

  17. Christ-Church West Central: Adrian ‘Medic’ Forde

  18. St Joseph - Ryan Brathwaite

  19. St George North - Toni Moore

  20. Christ Church South - Shantal Munro-Knight

  21. St Michael Central - Tyra Trotman

  22. St Lucy: Peter Phillips

  23. St James South: Sandra Husbands

  24. Christ Church East: Wilfred Abrahams

  25. St George South: Dwight Sutherland

  26. St Michael West: Christopher Gibbs

  27. St James Central: Kerrie Symmonds

  28. St Michael North West: Neil Rowe

  29. St Philip North: Sonia Browne

  30. St Philip West: Kay McConney

Being the first female leader of Barbados since its independence, Mottley has played an influential role in global and regional politics. She has been consistently working on the long-term development of Barbados, with a major focus on strengthening the economy, improving cost of living and promoting the nation on an international level.

