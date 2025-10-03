Jamaica: Judge Ruth Lawrence’s death suspected to be suicide by poisoning

The Jamaica Constabulary Force reported that Lawrence appeared to have ingested a poisonous substance, with a container of Paraquat, a lethal toxin, found at the scene.

Jamaica: The sudden death of 59-year-old Ruth Lawrence, a well-known judge of Trelawny Parish, on Tuesday sent shockwaves across Jamaica on Tuesday. The police reports have now confirmed that the cause of his death is being investigated as a possible suicide, leaving her family and the legal fraternity across country more shocked.

According to the Jamaica Constabulary Force, Lawrence appeared to have ingested a poisonous substance, as a container of Paraquat, a lethal poison, was found at the scene.

Lawrence's 47-year-old spouse, Prince Smith, said that he passed by her room around 5 a.m. on Tuesday to wake her for their usual run. When she didn't respond, he assumed she was still resting and went for the run alone, returning home around 9 a.m.

When he returned home, Smith recalled that he proceeded to prepare breakfast and lunch, although he noticed that Lawrence had not yet left her room to go to court, which did not raise any alarm as it was her usual weekday routine and he assumed that she may have called in sick from work.

Smith stated that he called for her but Lawrence did not respond but between 1 and 2 p.m. he recalled approaching the bathroom door and hearing Lawrence moaning and groaning as though experiencing abdominal pain or diarrhoea.

He recalled just walking away and not thinking much of it at approximately 4 p.m. He again knocked on his wife’s door and asked if she was okay, but she responded in anguish and stated that she could not move.

Smith ran outside and looked through the bathroom window and noticed that Lawrence looked in distress sitting on the bathroom floor partially naked. Smith reportedly pleaded with her to open their door before rushing back inside but Lawrence did not respond following which he told her that he was going to call the police when she finally complied and opened the door.

However, upon entering their bathroom, he found Lawrence sitting on the floor surrounded with feces and vomit and she told him that her stomach was burning as she had ingested poison.

In hope to neutralize the effects of the substances she had digested, Smith reportedly gave her charcoal, and proceeded to clean the apartment. But while cleaning he reportedly stumbled upon a bottle containing a blue liquid he recognised as Paraquat, a toxic chemical herbicide, which is commonly associated with fatal poisoning.

Although sometime after 7 p.m., he said he noticed that she had become unresponsive, though he could still hear her heartbeat. He then rushed Lawrence to the Falmouth Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 7:18 p.m.

The police department reported that Smith also described Lawrence as appearing 'visibly stressed and emotionally burdened,' particularly over work-related matters, in recent weeks, though she showed no indication of contemplating self-harm.

Various citizens and organisations have poured out their condolences and spoke fondly of Lawrence in respect to her career in the justice system. Among the notable people who expressed their grief was Chief Justice Bryan Sykes who extended his condolences on behalf of himself and the whole judiciary system and stated that Lawrence dedicated her life to the service of justice, exemplifying unwavering commitment, compassion, and professionalism throughout her career.

Furthermore, the People’s National Party (PNP) spokesperson Zuleika Jess stated that Lawrence’s career will continue to inspire future generations of legal practitioners and public servants of Jamaica as she did her duties with an unwavering commitment to justice and a deep respect for the rights of all individuals which earned her admiration from all her colleagues.

The president of the Cornwall Bar Association, Michael Hemmings, stated that the association was saddened by the passing of Lawrence, who he described as a well-reasoned and compassionate lady in carrying out her duties on the bench. He recalled that she was a soft spoken individual whom he shared with fond memories. Hemmings further noted that the association lost another member this week with the passing of attorney Denley Saddoo.