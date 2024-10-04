Guyanese woman to face High Court trial in Grenada for killing boyfriend with poison

Grenada: A Guyanese woman who admitted to killing her boyfriend by giving him a poisonous substance in Grenada will head for trial at the High Court.



Defence Attorney Jerry Edwin said, “We intend to put forward a vigorous defence in her case," as he addressed members of the media on Monday on the current status involving his client.



The twenty-three-year-old female Guyanese national was arrested and charged in 2021 following a social media posting admitting to poising her boyfriend, whom she said sexually assaulted her three-year-old daughter.



According to Edwin, he can say with some level of certainty that the matter involving his client Shane-Ann Ambrose, who was charged in connection with the death of fifty-six-year-old Clifford Marshall from the village of Clozier, St. John, will proceed to trial at the High Court.



Edwin was speaking at the conclusion of the preliminary hearing of the matter before Magistrate Kinna Marrast-Victor at the Grenville Magistrate Court.



According to him, based on the evidence before the court, he has no doubt that the Magistrate will have the matter forwarded to the High Court for trial.



He also hinted that Senior Crown Council Howard Pinnock has also given the green light to have the matter fast-tracked to fit into the current September Assizes, with the hope of bringing about a speedy resolution to the matter. Ambrose is currently on bail awaiting, awaiting her moment before the court.



The deceased, whom it was said had been in a three-year relationship with Ambrose prior to his death, died after some five days at the General Hospital from what was then dubbed acute multiple organ failure.



Shortly after his death, Ambrose, his lover, in a Facebook post, admitted to giving him poison, taking matters into her own hands after she alleged that he sexually assaulted her daughter on more than one occasion.



The Guyanese national claimed that she was hurt and ran out of options on how to deal with the matter. The matter, which sparked widespread public debate, led to the re-launch of a full police investigation.



Marshall, who was already buried at the Douglaston Cemetery in St John at the time, had to be exhumed and re-examined before a formal arrest was made.



It is reported that Marshall was deported from the United Kingdom as a sex offender and paedophile and that the authorities in Grenada were aware of that information.