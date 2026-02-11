Mia Mottley seeks historic 3rd term as polls open across Barbados  

WIC News, along with political experts, predicted a landslide victory for the BLP and Mottley, with polls showing 78% support for the BLP compared to just 17% for the opposition DLP.

Barbados: Voters across Barbados have already headed to the polls today in a pivotal general election with analysts predicting another landslide victory for Mia Mottley’s Barbados Labour Party as it is eyeing a historic 30-seat clean sweep in the nation’s second general election as a Republic.

Other than political experts, WIC News also predicted a landslide victory for BLP and Mottley in its polls which took place in late 2025. The polls showcased 78% favour for BLP while just 17% for the major opposition DLP.

Polling stations opened early Wednesday morning as Barbadians cast ballots for all 30 seats in the House of Assembly with turnout figures and early trends streaming in throughout the day. Since 6 am, hundreds and thousands of citizens and leaders have come out to cast their votes as the country decides its future today.

Mottley’s Barbados Labour Party (BLP) has dominated national politics in recent years as it won every seat in both the 2018 and 2022 elections. This time around, her key challenger is Ralph Thorne, leader of the Democratic Labour Party (DLP) who has focused his campaign on concerns over security, infrastructure and cost-of-living pressures.

In the lead-up to polling day, electoral authorities moved to reinforce ballot secrecy and invited international observers from CARICOM and the Commonwealth and marked a notable effort to bolster confidence in the electoral process. Political experts are also saying that Mottley remains the firm favourite though the scale of any victory whether a sweeping majority or a more contested outcome will be watched closely across the Caribbean.

The incumbent Prime Minister has already casted her ballot at the Eden Lodge Primary polling station, but the DLP leader has not yet arrived to cast his vote in the ongoing polling for the 2026 general election in Barbados.

Results are expected later thing evening and into the night as ballots are counted across constituencies.