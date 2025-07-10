Teenager’s testimony reveals shocking details of alleged abuse by bus drive in Bahamas: Know more

The accused faces charges of unlawful sexual intercourse in connection with an alleged incident on November 18, 2023, at a residence in Yamacraw.

Bahamas: A teenage girl took the stand this week in the Supreme Court in the Bahamas, alleging that a 40-year-old bus driver engaged in sexual relations with her 15-year-old friend in exchange for a favour. According to reports, the incident took place nearly two years ago.

The trial of Antion Thompson, also known as ‘Reds’, is presently underway before Justice Dale Fitzpatrick. The accused is allegedly charged with unlawful sexual intercourse in connection with an alleged encounter which took place on November 18, 2023, at a residence in Yamacraw, the Bahamas.

The minor, whose identity is being protected because of her age, provided her testimony in presence of her mother. She said that she met Thompson through a friend two years ago.

According to her statement, she and the complainant contacted the accused on the night in question and asked him to pick them up following which he arrived in a purple-coloured bus.

“There was no party on the bus that night,” the teen clarified during her testimony, pushing back against any suggestion that a gathering had taken place onboard.

The court also reviewed a photograph of Thompson’s residence where the alleged event took place along with an image of the purple parked outside.

The witness further testified that she had no knowledge of any accusations regarding the accused stealing bus parts.

She further added that both she and her friend stayed overnight at the residence and did not leave until around 3 pm the next day. She described the residence as ‘abandoned’ and mentioned that it had only two beds and a single couch.

She continued to testify that she asked Thompson to contact a boy named RJ whom she liked in exchange for doing anything if he did. She claimed that the accused asked her and her friend to undress and engage in oral sex with one another. Furthermore, she alleged that she saw Thompson place his tongue on her friend’s genitals before engaging in sexual activity with her.

During the cross examination by defence attorney Domek Rolle, the teen girl said she had known the accused for around three years and considered him as her best friend and added that she visited his home on a few occasions before the alleged incident.

Meanwhile, the defence attorney questioned why she chose to stay in the room during the reported sexual activities and suggested that her account lacked credibility, but she maintained that she was not lying.

She continued her testimony by saying that Thompson the bus driver showed up moments later after receiving a call from Thompson after reportedly telling her that he was not assigned to her route that day. She claims that her friend used the supposed bus problem as an excuse.

The witness mentioned that her friend who is the complainant performed oral sex on her while Thompson watched, Thompson then walked over and began to have intercourse with the complainant while she got dressed, moved to the other side of the bed

She further explained that the house looked abandoned and had no running water. So much so that her and her friend had to use water in a jug to freshen up in the next morning.

After freshening up Thomson drove them to a mechanic and later took them to get food at a KFC located at Marathon Mall, before dropping them off around 3 PM.

The girls proceeded to take a bus to Winston and were later picked up by a passerby who noticed the two girls walking along the road.

She reported that she had ignored a lot of her mom’s calls that day as she was scared to go home after being missing for so long.

Upon arrival at home at 7 PM on November 19, 2023, she found her mother and her brother’s father waiting for her outside. the mom told her that she could not come in as they had filled a missing person complaint with the police and they had to go withdraw the report.

They proceeded to the police station where they launched a complaint against Thompson for his actions. She confirmed that her mother was acquitted with Thompson but denies that her mother sent him to go pick them up.

As the trial continues, Thompson denies all allegations against him.