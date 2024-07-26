Friday, 9th August 2024
Jamaica's New Social Housing Programme reaches milestone: 242 homes handed over

Friday, 26th July 2024

Jamaica: Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced that the Government’s New Social Housing Programme, NSHP, is having a positive multiplier effect on the lives of citizens. He said that the Programme has reached a major milestone with the handover of 242 homes to beneficiaries islandwide.

He also noted that a total of 286 homes have so far been constructed across Jamaica with the aim of helping the needy families.

NSHP, which is part of the wider commitment to improving the living conditions of the citizens, is moving towards a beneficiary mark of 900, with more than 880 individuals being positively affected and residing in the homes that have been handed over.

Prime Minister Holness highlighted the rigorous supervision and oversight of the programme which ensures that every allocated dollar reaches the intended beneficiaries in Jamaica.

Not only this, but the Prime Minister also remarked that, in all, the programme has benefited more than 880 individuals, which is amazing, and the programme is going very well.

“It is a rigorously supervised programme because we want to ensure that every dollar of the benefit that has been allocated for the beneficiary is received by the beneficiary,” said the PM.

He continued to say that when one has this house, it will be enduring and the beneficiary don’t have to worry about it afterwards because it will not fall down and a hurricane will not able to lift the roof.

Holness emphasised that this is not just an investment for the person themselves and their families but this is going to break intergenerational poverty as this is an asset which their children can inherit.

Notably, the pace of the NSHP has accelerated significantly since its inception and has benefited hundreds of people. 

Initially, one or two houses were handed over each month but now the programme delivers three to five weeks every week and this scaling up showcases the government’s dedication to addressing substandard housing conditions effectively and quickly. 

Moreover, the Prime Minister also underscored the programme’s solid implementation process with established rules, developed methodologies, trained personnel and secured funding. This approach ensures the efficient and transparent delivery of benefits.

