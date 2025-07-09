Bahamas: Man shoots ex-girlfriend’s partner, attacks her 12-year-old daughter, before killing himself

The 12-year-old daughter of the ex-girlfriend was also inside the house and attempted to call for help and alert the authorities.

Bahamas: In a shocking case of murder-suicide, a man in his 50s attacked his ex-girlfriends family at home before taking his own life early Tuesday morning in the Bahamas. According to the information, the suspect whose identity has not been revealed allegedly broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home before attacking her with a cutlass.

It is reported that the female started to scream which alerted her present boyfriend who came rushing to help her. As her boyfriend arrived, the suspect pulled out a firearm and shot him in the head, killing him on the scene.

According to the information, the 12-year-old daughter of the ex-girlfriend was also inside the house and she tried to call for help and alert the authorities, however the suspect shot her as well even before she could make any call.

Following the attack, the suspect proceeded to go into the yard following which he pointed the gun to his head and shot himself. Police confirmed that both the ex-boyfriend and the current boyfriend were pronounced dead on the scene.

After hearing the shooting, the neighbours rushed to assist the victims and transported the mother and the daughter to the nearby hospital where they remain under critical observation now.

According to Mantol Street residents, the male victim wasn't a neighborhood resident, but reportedly became aware that the woman he was allegedly involved with was seeing someone else, which apparently sparked the incident.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, as their relationship had ended two years prior and the couple shared a 16-year-old daughter, who was reportedly at home during the attack.

She took to her Facebook page to share a post about the incident, captioning it 'I love you, Dad,' as friends and family members rallied around her with messages of condolence and support.

Police reported that they are currently investigating the murder-suicide case which has sent shockwaves across the country but they believe that it was a revenge-driven act by the suspect, who had ended the relationship over two years ago.