Trinidad: Teenager shot dead just two months after mother’s murder, police suspect revenge

Trinidad and Tobago: A devastating shooting incident took place on Friday, January 31, 2025, in Freeport, Trinidad which claimed the life of 16-year-old Christopher Beharry. Reportedly, the teenager was shot once in the face with a sawed-off shotgun near 1st Avenue, Ramlal Trace, Chickland.

According to eyewitnesses, the shooting took place just after 3 pm when the victim’s father, Neil Beharry, was driving a 3-ton truck with his two sons and they were on their way to their Ramlal Trace home.

Allegedly, a man of East Indian descent approached the vehicle, pointed the shotgun at Neil, and fired a shot, however, it struck the 16-year-old who was sitting in the middle on the back seat.

Neil Beharry rushed his son to the Couva District Health Facility, where Christopher was declared dead. The father immediately called the police officials to report the incident.

The police team with the investigation now being led by Woman CPL Dyer Baptiste of the Region 3 Homicide Bureau of Investigations. The police have listed the possible motive of this shooting murder as revenge.

They reported that this incident occurred just two months after Christopher's mother, Sherryann Roett, was found murdered on December 9, 2024, in Carlibay, Couva. Her body was discovered hanging from a tree, and her vehicle was found at the scene.

It is reported that her murderer drove her vehicle to the location and left on his bicycle that was inside the vehicle. Roett was scheduled to appear in the High Court for a settlement matter on the same day she was killed.

Meanwhile, the second killing in the family within a span of two months have left the community shock who are expressing sadness over the loss of the young student, who was in Form 4 at Couva East Secondary School.

With the investigations taking place, the police is also urging anyone with information to come forward and assist them.