Barbados Elections 2026 Live: Real-time updates, turnout figures, early trends & results 

WIC News provides live coverage of Barbados' February 11 general election, including voter turnout, candidate reactions and live results as the day unfolds.

Barbados: The highly anticipated February 11 general election in Barbados is now underway as polling stations across the island nation opened today at 6 am and citizens have already begun to form long lines outside the 30 constituencies to cast their ballots.

A total of 30 seats is being contested across Barbados’ constituencies with the Barbados Labour Party (BLP) seeking to secure another term while the major opposition Democratic Labour Party (DLP) is seeking to return to power after remaining in opposition since 2018.

The polling will remain open until 6 pm with around 271 205 registered voters to participate in today’s vote. The Electoral and Boundaries Commission has confirmed that all polling stations opened on time without major incidents.

WIC News will provide continuous updates throughout the day, including voter turnout figures, candidate reactions and live results as counting begins later this evening.