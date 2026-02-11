Barbados Elections 2026 Live: Real-time updates, turnout figures, early trends & results
WIC News provides live coverage of Barbados' February 11 general election, including voter turnout, candidate reactions and live results as the day unfolds.
Written by Monika Walker
Barbados: The highly anticipated February 11 general election in Barbados is now underway as polling stations across the island nation opened today at 6 am and citizens have already begun to form long lines outside the 30 constituencies to cast their ballots.
A total of 30 seats is being contested across Barbados’ constituencies with the Barbados Labour Party (BLP) seeking to secure another term while the major opposition Democratic Labour Party (DLP) is seeking to return to power after remaining in opposition since 2018.
The polling will remain open until 6 pm with around 271 205 registered voters to participate in today’s vote. The Electoral and Boundaries Commission has confirmed that all polling stations opened on time without major incidents.
WIC News will provide continuous updates throughout the day, including voter turnout figures, candidate reactions and live results as counting begins later this evening.
Latest Updates
Barbados Elections 2026 Live: St. Philip North Voter Calls for Stability
Constituent of St Philip North Wendell Pinder said that he is hopeful that the next government will prioritise national stability. Pinder described the voting process this morning as smooth and well organised. “It was very smooth and easy coming in. There wasn’t a crowd, and I was very pleased with how everything went,” he said.
He noted that arriving early was a deliberate decision to avoid long lines later in the day. “Yes, for sure. I decided to come early because I didn’t want to be stuck in long lines,” he explained.
Pinder described the overall process so far as positive and said, “It’s been pretty decent. I’m hoping for the best person to hold the post and do the work that the country and the citizens of Barbados require.”
Barbados Elections 2026 Live: St. James South Officials Report Smooth Start at Queen’s College
Returning Officer for St James South Harcourt Bovell has confirmed that voting operations at Queen’s College began smoothly this morning after staff arrived from as early as 5 am to prepare for the opening of polls. Bovell said election workers were on site well before 6:00 a.m. to ensure everything was properly set up.
They were here from 5:00 this morning making sure everything was in place. We can say that everything is alright and things are going smoothly.
An information centre has also been established at the location to assist voters who may be uncertain about their polling details. “We have what we call an information booth so that persons can come and make inquiries. It’s been quite easy directing them to their respective polling stations, and so far no one has been turned away,” Bovell explained.
He also noted that provisions have been made to accommodate voters with special needs. “We’ve had persons in wheelchairs, and they’ve been facilitated. Everything is going well,” he added.
Furthermore, he said the as of now none of the election observers had been seen at the location as yet. “We haven’t seen any observers so far. They may visit later but we have not had anyone here yet,” he said.
Barbados Elections 2026 Live: Voter Urges Participation as Polls Open
As polling stations islandwide has opened, voter Sonja Johansson encouraged Barbadians to exercise their democratic right. She casted her ballot at the Half Moon Fort Primary School polling station this morning.
“It is my civic duty to vote, and I believe everybody in Barbados should get up and do the same,” Johansson said. “Exercise your right to vote so we can make this a better place and improve conditions in the country.”
She described the voting process as smooth and well organised. “Everything was smooth and people were cordial. So, everything is going the way it should quiet and peaceful.”
Barbados Elections 2026 Live: Steady Turnout at Evangel Tabernacle in Melrose
Voters were seen waiting early this morning at the Evangel Tabernacle in Melrose as they prepared to cast their ballots in today’s General Election. The atmosphere at the polling station appeared calm and orderly with electors forming a steady line shortly after polls opened at 6:00 a.m.
WIC News continues to monitor developments across all constituencies and will provide live updates throughout the day.
Barbados Elections 2026 Live: DLP’s Jamal Sandiford Encouraged by Early Turnout in St Michael North East
Democratic Labour Party (DLP) candidate Jamal Sandiford said that he is heartened by the high number of voters exercising their right across the constituency in today’s general election. The first-time candidate was at the Eunice Gibson Polyclinic in Warrens as he was personally ensuring the needs of his polling agents are met as they observe today’s proceedings.
“We made sure that all of the agents are covered in terms of breakfast and refreshments, and we’ll be checking in throughout the day to ensure they have what they need,” Sandiford said.
He noted that early turnout appeared stronger than he initially anticipated. “This morning there were a few more people than I expected. It goes to show that this year is an important year and people are coming out to vote,” he said.
Sandiford indicated that he had already visited several polling stations including locations in Green Hill and at the Moravian Church opposite Popular. “We’ve seen quite a few people turning out. I honestly thought it might have been less, but people are voting this year,” he added.
When asked about voter behaviour compared to previous elections, Sandiford said it was still too early to draw conclusions. He further encouraged residents who may still be undecided about heading to the polls to go out and vote.
Furthermore, he talked about his experience as a first-time candidate and described the campaign trail as more demanding than he expected.
Barbados Elections 2026 Live: Young Siblings Share Excitement After Voting at BCC
Two young siblings expressed their excitement after casting their ballots at the Barbados Community College (BCC) polling station this morning. 19-year-old Elijah Wilkinson described the experience as both exciting and slightly nerve-wracking.
“This morning was very, very exciting, and at the same time I didn’t know exactly what to expect,” he said. “But once I went into the room the officials made me feel comfortable and at ease.”
Elijah said voting is especially important for young people. “I think it’s important to show your understanding of politics and carefully consider which party aligns most with your views,” he explained.
His brother, 21-year-old Alex Ferguson also shared his views after voting. “This morning was exciting because I’ve wanted to vote for a while,” he said. “It’s a privilege. I was nervous at first because the atmosphere felt intense but once I went through the process it was straightforward.”
Alex also encouraged other young people to come out and vote as he said, “Have a say in who runs your country and what your country stands for. I think it's important.”
Barbados Elections 2026 Live: Early and First-Time Voters Stress Importance of Participation
Early voter Kim Cadogan was at St Leonard’s Boys’ School from early to cast her ballot, explaining why she made it a priority and stressing the importance of exercising the right to vote. “The process for me was very smooth,” Cadogan said. “There weren’t many people when I arrived, so everything moved quickly. The officials explained everything clearly, and it was very organised.”
She further noted that voting early helps to avoid long lines and confusion later in the day. “In the early morning it’s quicker, there are fewer people and there’s less noise. That’s why I came out early to do my part,” she added.
Cadogan also stressed the importance of participation as she said, “I think it’s very important to vote. Even if people choose not to vote that still affects the outcome. Everyone has different choices but it’s important to make your voice heard.”
Local media personnel also spoke with Xavier Giles, a first-time voter in the St Michael West constituency, who shared why participating in the electoral process matters to him as a young person. “It was actually quite simple,” Giles said. “I thought it would be long and complicated, but it wasn’t. You simply put an ‘X’ beside the candidate you support and move on.”
As a young voter, he encouraged others in his generation to participate. “If we are the future, we need to have a say in what goes on in this country. If you want change, you have to show it. Go out and vote.”
WIC News continues to provide live updates from across Barbados’ 30 constituencies as voting progresses.
Barbados Elections 2026 Live: St. Philip North Sees Early Turnout as Five Candidates Battle for Seat
Just after 6 a.m., a line began forming at the St Catherine’s Sports Club in Bayfield, St Philip as voters turned out to exercise their adult suffrage. The location is one of the polling stations in the St Philip North constituency, where five candidates are contesting the seat.
Representing the Democratic Labour Party is Simon Clarke; for the Barbados Labour Party, Dr Sonia Browne; for Friends of Democracy, Anya Lorde; for the People’s Coalition for Progress, Nigel Newton; and independent candidate Wayne Beckles.
Barbados Elections 2026 Live: Early Voters in St Philip West Share Why They Turned Out
Early voter activity was also evident in St Philip West constituency where several electors shared their reasons for arriving at polling stations shortly after opening. Paul, a resident of the area, said convenience and the significant of the election influenced his decision to vote early.
“I live nearby, and I work in the central part of Barbados, so it makes sense for me to come early,” he explained. “It seems to be a very important election, so I wanted to make sure I cast my ballot.”
He further added that he is expecting the turnout to surpass that of the previous general election. When asked about his expectations, he noted that while he supports a particular candidate but he ultimately hopes the best decision is made for the country.
Another voter named Rotis arrived early because of a personal habit “I normally come early because I don’t like long lines. I prefer to get it over with and then go and rest before heading to work,” he said.
Rotis noted that while early activity was steady, but it remains to be seen how overall turnout will compare by the end of the day. “We are looking forward to seeing who will win this election and take the country forward,” he added.
Bardley Fancie also arrived early at the polling station. “To be quite honest, it’s just something I’ve done for a long time,” he said. He admitted he was surprised by the early turnout.
Barbados Elections 2026 Live: First Voter Casts Ballot in St Philip North
Maureen Burgees was first in line to cast her vote at the Bayley’s Primary School polling station in the St. Philip North constituency this morning. Speaking shortly after voting, Burgees said she made it a priority to arrive early.
I like to cast my vote early. I don’t take my voting lightly, so I wanted to be here. Normally I am either number one or two in line.
She noted that the voting process at the station was smooth and well managed. “The officers here were very professional in the proceedings and from what I have witnessed thus far people are coming out to vote,” Burgees added.
According to her observations, turnout at Polling Division (PD) 4 and PD 2 appeared strong during the early hours. “It’s a good turnout here at PD 4 and PD 2, so we should have good results here in St. Philip North for these two polling stations,” she said.
Burgees also shared that voting early provides peace of mind. “I know I have already voted and I think that’s the thought of a lot of persons here today,” she added.
Stay tuned with WIC News for live updates as elections proceed
Barbados Elections 2026 Live: Long Lines Seen in St Philip South as Barbados Begins Voting
As the voting continues in Barbados, there was a long lone outside the Rices Methodist Church in the St. Philip South constituency just before 6:30 a.m. as voters gathered early to cast their ballots. The early voter turnout suggests strong participation in the opening hour of the general election.
WIC News continues to provide live coverage from across all 30 constituencies.
Barbados Elections 2026 Live: Polls Open Across Barbados
Polls are officially open across Barbados as the February 11 General Election gets underway nationwide.
Here at The Lodge School polling station, early voters have already cast their ballots with a steady flow of electors arriving shortly after the 6:00 a.m. opening. Returning Officer for the constituency Gracia Bolden-Thompson confirmed that all preparations were completed well ahead of schedule and noted that election officials had everything in place from as early as 5 am to ensure a smooth start to voting.
The atmosphere at the location has been described as calm and orderly with no immediate reports of disruptions. WIC News continues to monitor developments across all 30 constituencies and will provide further updates throughout the day.
