Edward Broaster secures landslide win in UDP Belize Rural Central Convention

Belize: The United Democratic Party (UDP) saw another win this Sunday as former senior police officer Edward Broaster was officially elected as the caretaker of the Belize Rural Central constituency. The announcement was made at the party’s Special Convention on September 28 as the UDP continued its electoral process over the weekend.

Although both candidates, former Deputy Commissioner of Police Edward Broaster and opponent former CEO Kerry Belisle were vying for the same position and both brought extensive leadership experience into the race, it all came down to the votes.

As reportedly a total of 1,122 ballots were cast during the convention, with Broaster receiving 822 votes, greatly surpassing his opponent, Kerry Belisle, who secured only 285 votes while a total of 15 ballots were rejected during the voting process.

The Leader of Opposition Taegar-Panton later wrote online that they are focused on rebuilding, healing, and uniting the UDP with a great sense of urgency and proceeded to quote the party’s national hero Philip Goldson, by stating that it is time to save the country before we lose it.

She further called upon all members to remain united and resilient against all challenges and stand shoulder to shoulder with joint hearts and hands as the party heads into the scheduled November 30, National UDP Leadership Convention of 2025. She lastly emphasised to the fellow party members as they must not cower in the face of bullies.

Broaster joins Senator Gabriel Zetina, who was endorsed on Saturday, at the party’s birthday, as the standard bearer for the party in Belize Rural South, in his native San Pedro Town.

With the Leader of the Opposition, Tracy Taegar Panton also on the ground rallying supporters at the event.

