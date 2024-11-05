Taiwan sends 640 baby chickens to St Kitts and Nevis

The chicks arrived at the RLB International Airport as part of the “Layer Chicken Industry Sustainable Development Project”.

In order to boost food security, St Kitts and Nevis received 640 layers chicks from Taiwan.

The chicks arrived at the RLB International Airport as part of the “Layer Chicken Industry Sustainable Development Project”. The baby chickens arrived packed in small black coloured crates and were safely received and inspected by experts upon arrival.

Reportedly, the project will provide farmers with a steady supply of chicks for both meat and egg production. It is a a joint venture between the Taiwan International Cooperation and Development Fund (Taiwan ICDF) and the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Marine Resources.

It is being said that this significant project is anticipated to provide farmers with a steady supply of over twenty-thousand-day-old chicks per year for both meat and egg production.

The initiative is part of St Kitts and Nevis Government’s “25 by 25 Agenda” that aims to reduce food imports by 25% by the year 2025.

The St Kitts and Nevis Ministry of Agriculture said the chicks will be housed and nurtured at the Bayford’s Layer Chicken Breeder Faram and Hatchery Facility.

Notably, layer chickens are particularly better within the commercial egg industry, as they lay eggs more often than other breeds of the chicken.

The chicks arrive, just few days after the facility was commissioned on October 31, 2024 and Taiwanese Foreign Affairs Minister Lin Chia-lung visited the Federation. The hatchery was also commissioned under the same project.

He had also joined the agriculture minister Samal Duggins during the launch of the hatchery. The Minister noted that the hatchery was also built under the Layer Chicken Industry Sustainable Development Project and marked another step on the path to reducing the poultry imports of the Federation.

Duggins further outlined, “The Ministry of Agriculture continues its commitment to advancing agricultural development and food security with the official commissioning of the Bayford’s Layer Chicken Breeder Farm and Hatchery.”

This facility is set to empower local farmers and will foster growth and resilience in poultry production across the federation as it is equipped to provide high quality chicks, technical resources and essential infrastructure.

Meanwhile, during the tour, Lung had added that following ROC Taiwan’s President Lai Ching –Te, their country is happy to ensure a values-based diplomacy to enhance the sustainable development cooperation with SKN.