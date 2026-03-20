Guyana: Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed pays court costs in coins, draws criticism

Azruddin Mohamed delivered wheelbarrows of small notes and coins to settle court-ordered costs, prompting officials to reject the payment and accuse him of disrespecting the legal system.

Guyana: Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed arrived at the Attorney General’s Chambers with wheelbarrows full of small cash notes and coins to pay the ordered court costs. He received sharp criticism from Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Anil Nandlall, S.C., who called him a “child in a grown man’s body.”

Mohamed went to AG Chambers with his supporters as he brought two wheelbarrows. One contained small amounts of $20 and $100 bills, and another contained coins. The payment was for the court ordered costs that Mohamed had lost after a series of legal battles.

Nandlall addressed the issue in public and said that the action was out of order. He said it displayed a lack of respect for the justice system. The Attorney General also said that this is not a political issue but rather a matter of protecting the country’s legal system that protects us all.

The Attorney General said that the mode of payment was not legal. He explained that coins can only be used up to certain limits as legal tender. These are $100 for $1 coins, $250 for $5 coins, and $500 for $10 coins. As a result, most of the coins could not be accepted.

“Unfortunately for Mr. Mohamed, he will have to take back the barrel of coins,” said Nandlall. He also said that steps are being taken to collect the money owed and that they will continue until payment is made in full. The payments were ordered by the court after several hearings against Mohamed and his father.

Anil Nandlall said that many people have attempted to disregard the law but it will still be applied. “The law will be applied, and those who must be held accountable will be held accountable-whether in Guyana or elsewhere,” he added.

Azruddin Mohamed is also receiving support from people saying that coins and small notes are also money. Coretta Blair said, “Coins are money why you are not accepting the coins, at least he show the world that he complete his payment,” while Verónica Floreen stated, “What the heck! What’s wrong with collecting and counting the coins, 20’s and 100’s? It’s legal tender, get your boys to start counting it!”