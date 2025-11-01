Guyana business tycoon Azruddin Mohamed arrested on US extradition charges

The father and son duo were released on bail of GY$150,000 each following their arrest on Friday morning after warrants were issued by a Georgetown Magistrates’ Court Magistrate.

Guyana: A well-known businessman of Guyana Azruddin Mohamed is once again surrounded in controversy after he was arrested on Friday over serious criminal charges from the US government. The 38-year-old Mohamed was arrested along with 73-year-old Nazar on charges of gold smuggling, wire fraud, and money laundering.

According to Guyana Police Force, the father and son duo were released on bail of GY$150,000 each after their arrest on the morning of Friday after authority of warrants was issued by a Magistrate of the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

This comes after the Government of Guyana received a formal request on October 30, 2025 with evidence and materials presented to the Magistrate for their arrest and a request from the U.S. for the father and son duo to be extradited to the U.S. to answer for their crimes.

Following their arrest, Nazar and Azruddin Mohamed were taken to the Brickdam Police Station, and later escorted to the Georgetown Magistrates' Court, where they appeared before Senior Magistrate, Judy Latchman to commence the judicial extradition process.

The Special Prosecutor representing the United States Government, Attorney-at-Law Terrence Williams, told the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court that Nazar Mohamed and Azruddin Mohamed are alleged criminals who are part of an extensive international criminal enterprise with connections spanning to the Venezuela high offices, the United States, and the Middle East.

He further noted that there is information that suggest that the Mohammeds have been in contact with the high authorities in Venezuela and they are suspectedly still planning on continuing with unlawful enterprise in the neighbouring country.

Looking closer to home, the Attorney told the Court that there is also a concern that the Mohameds could also disrupt peace and security of Guyana with support of Venezuelan elements and criminal elements at home, and therefore should not be granted bail.

Williams made the revelation before Senior Magistrate Judy Latchman during the Friday’s court proceedings, and stated that the U.S. was seeking to have the two men extradited to face 11 charges related to wire fraud, mail fraud, and money laundering in the Southern District of Florida.

The Mohameds’ attorneys included Siand Dhurjon, Nigel Hughes, Roysdale Forde, Damian DaSilva, and Darren Wade. Dhurjon told the court that Williams had approached the matter with mere allegations, noting that many of his arguments were being raised for the first time, as their clients had not been questioned by the authorities regarding the charges. Meanwhile attorney Hughes made an application for an undertaking to be given that the men will not be rendered to the United States under any other circumstances.

The Mohammeds’ attorneys further argued that the two have no personal connection to Venezuela, apart from the general relationship that exists between Guyana and Venezuela, and that the allegations stem from politically motivated accusations intended to bar Azruddin Mohamed from taking up his seat in the National Assembly. They added that the Mohammeds have no intention of leaving the country and are willing to be monitored by the police.

On hearing the arguments, the Magistrate granted the two business men bail in the sum of $150,000 each, while applying two conditions, that the accused lodge their passports and report to the Ruimveldt Police Station to the Officer in Charge every Friday. Nazar and Azruddin are required to return to court on November 10th, 2025.

When they were questioned by the media while being brought into court, Azruddin Mohamed expressed confidence that he would be released from police custody before Monday.