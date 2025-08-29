Venezuela-US Tensions: Military deployment raises concerns in Southern Caribbean

While U.S. Coast Guard and Navy ships regularly operate in the Southern Caribbean, this buildup is significantly larger than usual deployments in the region.

United States: The U.S. has placed over 4,000 of its military personnel over the coast of Venezuela which is continuously raising concerns and tensions in the Southern Caribbean. The U.S has also deployed marines and sailors to the region to disrupt Latin American drug cartels.

As reported by Reuters, Washington has also ordered its additional naval forces and intelligence aircraft conducting surveillance to the region. The key components of the deployment are - Naval Assets: Washington has arranged the guided missile cruiser USS Lake Erie, the nuclear powered fast attack submarine USS Newport News and the USS Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group, consisting of USSFort Lauderdale and USS San Antonio.

The Aerial Surveillance includes intelligence aircraft and Boeing P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft which are helping the U.S to conduct surveillance on the region. It is being said all these military assets are expected to arrive by the early next week.

Reportedly, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro got tensed after hearing that the U.S. increased its military presence near Venezuela. Soon after this development, the president has ordered to deploy 15,000 military troops along Venezuela’s border with Colombia.

Along with this, Nicolas has also ordered the mobilization of militia forces and naval patrols while accusing the U.S that they are threatening Venezuela's sovereignty by disguising their actions as anti narcotics initiatives.

Further the U.S has started to maintain the military buildup which further aimed to disrupt and dismantle the powerful transnational drug networks while ensuring the safety of the public. It is also being stated that the Pentagon has not ruled out the possibility of joining of the additional forces in the forthcoming weeks.

In response to the situation, Venezuela's President Maduro denounced the US presence as 'imperialist aggression' and vowed not to be intimidated by them. But on the other hand the Guyanese Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo has praised the presence of the U.S. as complementary to his country’s initiatives of anti-trafficking.

Along with this, the U.S. military’s deployment has drawn out the mixed reactions from the different regional leaders. Some countries are criticising the U.S. for their actions by stating they are just using this as an excuse to gain more power while some countries have welcomed them and their move stating as a necessary step to disrupt the drug trafficking.