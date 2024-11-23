Guyana Honors PM Modi: President Irfaan Ali celebrates India's leadership, deepening bilateral ties

The event took place during PM Modi’s three-day official state visit to Georgetown, Guyana from November 19 to 21, 2024.

Guyana: President Dr Irfaan Ali on Thursday expressed his appreciation to the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi for his ‘shining light in leadership’ during an Indian cultural programme held at the National Cultural Centre.

The Head of State of Guyana during the event spoke of the historic impact of Indians who migrated from India to Guyana and their strong influence on the country. He also highlighted the significant role of the current Indian diaspora in Guyana, especially in medicine, engineering as well as business.

He noted that India is a superpower guided by the strength of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and his passion and compassion.

President Ali also spoke about the beautiful diversity of Guyana and said that the country is a ‘proud multi-ethnic society’.

The event was also attended by members of the cabinet, representatives of the diplomatic corps as well as members of the Indian diaspora and Guyanese from all walks of life. Little boy from India diaspora shows his creative painting during the event President Ali was also seen sharing the stage with PM Modi and the two leaders hugged each other in a warm gesture of solidifying ties.

During the three day visit of Prime Minister Modi to Guyana, he participated in several high level meetings and also co chaired the India CARICOM Summit with Prime Minister of Grenada Dickon Mitchell.

Not only this, but the Indian leader also enjoyed some Guyanese seven curry during his visit to State House on Thursday afternoon.

Additionally, President Dr Irfaan Ali also conferred Guyana’s highest national award “The Order of Excellence” on India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi at a State Dinner hosted by the President and First Lady Arya Ali.

The award recognises PM Modi’s strong leadership in the voices of developing nations on the global stage and his drive to advance a framework of international cooperation which will prioritise equality, shared progress as well as mutual respect along with his dedication to the ideals of solidarity and collaboration which has reinforced the bonds between India and Guyana.

During the dinner, the Prime Minister was also treated to an absorbing presentation of the diverse culture of Guyana.

Both the leaders have discussed several areas of collaboration in the fields of healthcare, education and technology in a bid to boost ties between the two nations.