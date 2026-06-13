Hundreds of cruise passengers expected in Saint Lucia as cruise port releases June 2026 schedule

Saint Lucia expects steady cruise arrivals in June, with vessels including Freewinds and Seven Seas Mariner set to bring visitors and support local tourism businesses during the off-season.

Saint Lucia: The Saint Lucia Cruise Port has released its weekly cruise schedule for June 2026 while outlining vessel arrivals that are expected to bring hundreds of visitors to the island throughout the month. The cruise visits are expected to provide a boost to local businesses, taxi operators, tour providers, restaurants and vendors as visitors disembark to explore the island's attractions and communities.

According to the schedule, the luxury sailing vessel Freewinds will make multiple calls to Saint Lucia during June while the Seven Seas Mariner is scheduled for a one-day visit later in the month.

The first cruise call is set for Sunday, June 14, when Freewinds arrives at 7:00 a.m. and departs at 6:00 p.m. from Pointe Seraphine Berth No. 2. The vessel, which has a passenger capacity of 540 is also scheduled to make overnight calls on June 17–18, June 24–25 and another visit beginning June 30.

A notable addition to the schedule is the arrival of the luxury cruise ship Seven Seas Mariner on Saturday, June 20. The vessel, with a passenger capacity of 700, is expected to dock at Pointe Seraphine Berth No. 1 from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Cruise Schedule – June 2026

June 14 – Freewinds

June 17–18 – Freewinds (Overnight Call)

June 20 – Seven Seas Mariner

June 24–25 – Freewinds (Overnight Call)

June 30 – Freewinds (Overnight Call)

Tourism stakeholders and local businesses are expected to benefit from the continued cruise activity even in the off-season which contributes to visitor spending across transportation services, retail outlets, restaurants, attractions, and tour operations.

Saint Lucia Cruise Port noted that the schedule remains subject to change, depending on operational and maritime considerations.