Tobago: US citizen found dead near Castara School

Trinidad and Tobago: 44-year-old Christopher Brown a U.S. citizen, was found dead near Castara school in Tobago with a knife lodged in his back on Wednesday.

According to the Tobago police, the 44-year-old, a builder of County Road, Silver Thorne, Tobago was found unconscious with a knife on his back on Wednesday night, November 26 around 10:35 p.m.

Reportedly, the 44-year-old builder had gone out for dinner at Marguarite’s Local Cuisine with friends earlier that night. With his friends reporting that following the conclusion of their dinner, Brown left the dinner place and visited a nearby restaurant and bar to purchase marijuana.

Hours later the authorities were contacted with reports of a motionless man at Depot Road, Castara.

Following the Tobago police arrival on the scene, they found Brown, dressed in a blue shirt, black shorts, dark blue and grey shoes, and a black wristwatch lying in a prone position near some step, with multiple stab wounds on his body and a metallic object protruding from his back.

The police then contacted the Crime Scene Officers along with the District Medical Officer who processed the scene and declared Brown dead at 3:07 a.m. on November 27, 2025 before removing the body for a scheduled forensic post-mortem at the Scarborough General Hospital mortuary.

The police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of 44-year-old Christopher Brown.

Citizens of Trinidad and Tobago have taken to Facebook to offer their condolences while some highlighted the underlying matter of drugs that might have led to the death of the 44-year-old.

With one user ‘Imbert Murris’ stating, “While very sad this man lost his life but demonstrate why the war on drugs the united states been talking about is a lost cause because the root of the problem is within united states that is just a simple case of supply and demand where the demand is united states and the supply chain is south and central America but on a serious note if this guy from Colorado wanted to smoke some weed in Trinidad he could have went to Trinidad Colorado or Trinidad in East Texas and mostly definitely would have been alive today.”

While another ‘Shairoon Ali’ stated, “Sooooo sad condolences to his family and friends may he Rip and praying that he gets Justice this is a reputation for my home sweet home Tobago I know there's crime everywhere.”