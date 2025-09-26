Guyana: 2 dead, 1 injured after pickup slams into parked lorry on Soesdyke-Linden Highway 

Guyana: Two people died, and one other was injured in a late-night crash which occurred on Thursday along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway in Guyana. According to Guyana Police Force, the incident took place in the vicinity of Loo Creek and has sent shockwaves across the community.

The preliminary investigations, according to the Guyana Police Force, revealed that around midnight, a motor pickup car was being driven by Da Tai Lei, a 54-year-old Chinese national, who was a resident of Lethem, Rupununi and he slammed into the rear of a motor lorry which was parked on the side of the road.

Eyewitnesses explained that the lorry had been left on the western side of the roadway by its driver Liston Marcus aged 31, a resident of Ruimveldt, Georgetown. He said that he faced some mechanical issues with the vehicle which is why he parked it over there on Wednesday night.

Police also said that the lorry was abandoned without reflectors or warning devices in order to alert other passengers. Meanwhile, the pickup truck, which was coming north at a fast pace, suddenly collided with the stationary truck, causing a fatal incident.

Inside the pickup truck were three passengers including 41-year-old Wen Wu Lei, who was a Chinese national, 87-year-old Edward Singh, a resident of Lethem and the driver Da Tai Lei.

All three men sustained injuries and were pulled by residents from the wreckage before being rushed to the Linden Hospital Complex in Guyana.

Doctors pronounced Da Tai Lei and Edward Singh dead on arrival, confirmed the police, while Wen Wu Lei remains hospitalized in serious condition. The bodies of the deceased were then taken to Memorial Gardens Funeral Home for storage, and it is pending postmortem examinations. Meanwhile, lorry driver Marcus is in police custody assisting with investigations.

Eyewitnesses describe the scene as utterly shocking, with reports of significant bloodshed on the road. The Guyana police forced said that they are continuing their investigation into this shocking incident.