Guyana: Police disappointed as Court grants bail to Keron Daniels in ongoing acid attack case

The Guyana Police Force has voiced their disappointment over the court’s decision to grant bail to the accused Keron Daniels, in the ongoing acid attack case. Daniels is facing the charges for throwing a corrosive fluid at two women. Sources revealed that the prosecutors raised objections and mentioned the serious condition of one of the victims but still the magistrate Faith McGusty granted bail to accused Daniels in the amount of $500,000.

According to the police reports the incident took place on September 3, 2025 where the accused threw a corrosive fluid on the victims which left one of the victims named Jilicia Leitch with severe facial disfigurement and loss of one eye site. She remains hospitalized at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.

Nirmala Sukraj, the other victim who was with Jilicia during the incident, also sustained injuries in the attack. It is also being claimed by the police that Jilicia and Daniels had been in a relationship marked by repeated conflict. Further the victim ‘Leitch’ made a public plea for justice from her hospital bed.

The police reports claimed that the accused first appeared on September 16 in the Georgetown Magistrate’s court where he was detained for one day. But his second appearance was scheduled on September 17 in front of the magistrate Faith McGusty, in which the court granted him a bail.

The officials also stated that the Prosecutors had strongly objected to bail, by pointing to a possession of videotaped confession from the accused Daniels and the grave injuries sustained by the victims.

However, the attorney of Daniels, argued that the CCTV footage clearly shows that the attacker was masked at the time of the attack and therefore could not be identified.

Further the GPF strongly pointed their opinion on the case that “despite the widespread violence against the women in Guyana the seriousness of such offenses is not always fully reflected in bail decisions.”

They also warned the public and government of the high risk of repeated and serious offenses, particularly when perpetrators continue to have access to their victims, who raised their voice against them.

The Guyana police force also pledged that they will make sure to to actively continue their duties and make every possible effort to reduce the crime against the women.

The case has sparked renewed discussions about the justice system's approach to gender-based violence, with advocates calling for stronger measures to safeguard victims and ensure offenders are held accountable.