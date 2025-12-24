Trinidad and Tobago: 29-year-old shot dead during robbery in La Brea

Police investigations revealed that Daniel was shot after encountering the robbers, who had stormed the shop on Rig Road in La Brea.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 29-year-old man, identified as Shaquille Daniel, was shot dead during an early morning robbery in La Brea on Saturday.

Though preliminary reports remain primitive, the police report that the 29-year-old labourer of Kern Street, Vance River, Guapo was shot dead while at the shop at Rig Road when 2 armed robbers stormed in a small shop in Chinese Village, La Brea

The tragic incident occurred around 1:40 a.m. on December 20, 2025. After Daniel, startled with the loud barks from dogs in the area, reportedly went outside to see what was happening. Moments later 2 armed men entered the property and began robbing the shop.

Reportedly, Daniel encountered one of the occupants attempting to flee the scene as one robber chased after her, and managed to rob her of a gold chain and band, and moments later a loud explosion was heard, with the robbers fleeing the scene.

Upon the occupants returning inside, they found 29-year-old Daniel with a gunshot wound to his chest lying motionless on the living room floor.

The authorities quickly responded to the scene, conducted investigations and pronounced Daniel dead at the scene.

The occupants of the area reported that there were two armed robbers who were slim-built, one about 5 feet 6 inches tall, wearing long black pants, a dark jersey, and a colourful mask. While the second suspect, was about 5 feet 8 inches tall, was wearing dark three-quarter pants and a jersey, with a white jersey wrapped around his head.

Homicide officers have launched an investigation into the early morning robbery and killing of the 29-year-old labourer after an encounter with the robbers.