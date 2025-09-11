2025-09-11 10:19:03
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Shockwaves in Utah: Trump ally Charlie Kirk shot dead in deadly campus shooting

The former congressman said the gunshot rang out just as he was addressing a question on mass shootings and gun violence.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Published

Updated

Washington, United States: A shocking act of violence occurred on September 10, 2025, at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, where 31-year-old Charlie Kirk, a conservative activist and close ally of President Trump, was fatally shot during an event.

According to Jason Chaffetz, a former Utah Congressman present at the event, Charlie Kirk was shot while speaking to a large audience at Utah Valley University as part of his 'American Comeback Tour'. He said that while Kirk was conducting a question and answer session, an unknown individual shot directly at him, striking him in the neck.

The former congressman further confirmed that he was responding to a question asked by the audience about the mass shooting and gun violence, when the gunshot was fired. After being shot, Kirk collapsed immediately as blood poured from his neck, and he was quickly removed from the scene by his security team.

Chaffetz explained that, “As soon as that shot went out, he fell back and everyone began hitting the deck while a lot of people started screaming before beginning to run.”

According to the police officers, the shot was probably fired from the rooftop, at the campus and also showed the possibility that the suspect was wearing dark coloured clothes. The officers also confirmed that the university told them that the shooter was at large.

Hours after the incident, Kash Patel, the FBI Director, released a statement that the suspect had been arrested, and was taken into custody but was released later after questioning. The Director further stated that “The search for the shooter is still ongoing."

United States President Donald Trump also expressed his feelings through social media posts, praising him while writing that “The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk is dead”, and also vowed that he’ll crack down on all the political violence.

He also said in a four-minute video, while sitting on the Resolute desk in the Oval Office that “This kind of incident is directly responsible for the terrorism which  we are seeing in our country today”.

Further, Trump stated “My government will locate everyone who has contributed to this atrocity, and also to other political violence, and we’ll also find the organisations who are funding and supporting these criminals”.

The Republican and Democratic officials, Vice President JD Vance and Kamala Harris, also condemned the shooting and expressed their sadness while offering a prayer for his death.

Author Profile

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Sasha Baptiste

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Alva Baptiste.
Uncategorised

St Lucia: Changes to Venezuela visas should go through parliament, says e...

2025-09-11 07:39:40

Uncategorised

Nigerian President failed to address the massive shooting at protests

2025-09-11 07:39:40

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that they had made "the biggest trade deal yet (...) a comprehensive Canada-style free trade deal between the UK and the EU" with no quotas or tariffs.
Uncategorised

UK's 'Canada-styled' arrangement with EU after December 31

2025-09-11 07:39:40

People queue for a COVID-19 test on Broadway in SoHo as the Omicron coronavirus variant continues to spread in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., December 27, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Uncategorised

USA records 1 million COVID-19 cases in 24-hours, setting a world record

2025-09-11 07:39:40

People continue to oppose power coup in Myanmar
Uncategorised

World is watching the crisis in Myanmar says Western world

2025-09-11 07:39:40

Guyana

Guyana: 2-year-old Tauren Mcleanon drowns while bathing in Upper Berbice...

2025-09-11 07:39:40

Belize

Belize Police investigate broad daylight killing of Franklin Enrique Alas...

2025-09-11 07:39:40

Jamaica

Jamaica Election Results 2025 Live: PM Andrew Holness Wins 3rd Consetive...

2025-09-11 07:39:40