Jamaican sprint queen Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce falls victim to AI fake news on $13.5M Netflix deal

Jamaica: The lines between truth and AI-generated content blurred as Jamaica’s sprinting queen 38-year-old Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce along with other international celebrities fell victim to fake AI generated news that falsely claimed the globally acclaimed stars to be part of lucrative Netflix deals.

Global sprinting icon Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has found herself victim of fake online news claiming the sprinting star had secured a Netflix deal worth $13.5-million US dollars after her retirement from the track.

The sprinting star who recently won a silver medal with Jamaica’s sprint relay team in last month's Tokyo World Athletics Championships after announcing her retirement from competing at global events, was seen in a widely circulated news some from even reputable news outlets both locally to internationally claiming that the sprinting queen had secured the $13.5 million Netflix deal.

The news claimed that her Netflix show would ideally produce 1 season with 7 episodes aimed not only at documenting her path to the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo Japan where she ran her last global race, but paying tribute to her career and contribution to the women in track.

Claims that were not initially refuted by Netflix and therefore published across various media platforms. Netflix is one of the leading streaming platforms worldwide having a wide variety of genres and languages with over 300 million subscribers worldwide.

Tragically, Fraser-Pryce is not the only victim of these widely AI circulated news as other sporting sensations have also fell victim to the targeted AI generated news including Ja Morant who similar news also claiming that the American basketballer also signed a $13.5 million dollar Netflix deal to chronicle his journey in the NBA, with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Another celebrity target was Stephen Colbert, the American broadcaster was targeted with a similar post portraying he signed a Netflix deal, following the cancellation by CBS of his ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’.

Similarly tech giant and businessman Elon Musk was also a victim of the alleged fake news that claimed that he signed a deal to fund youth innovation.

All the reports have been debunked and labeled as misinformation, with no awareness of the source of the spread of misinformation, AI has continued to blur the lines between what is true and factual and what is generated as misinformation.