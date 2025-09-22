PM Holness hails Jamaican Athletes for remarkable performances at 2025 World Athletics Championships

After an unforgettable performance on the global stage in Tokyo, Jamaica's athletes are being celebrated at home.

Jamaica: After dazzling the world stage in Tokyo, Jamaica's sprint queens are being hailed at home as Prime Minister Andrew Holness took to Social Media on Sunday paying tribute and congratulating sprinting queens who flew the Jamaican flag high at the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

“Our sprint queens have done it again! We are proud beyond words!”

Following the conclusion of the World Athletics Championships on Sunday, Prime Minister Andrew Holness took to Social Media platforms X and Facebook to hail four of Jamaica’s sprint queens, Tina Clayton, Tia Clayton, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, and Jonielle Smith who brought home the silver medal in the Women’s 4x100m relay run,, running a season’s best 41.79 seconds at the World Championships in Tokyo.

In another post, the Prime Minister took a moment to highlight Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce who competed in her final World Championships, and with it, leaving behind a legacy that few in sport will ever match.

“Today, the curtain closed on a remarkable chapter in global athletics. On behalf of a grateful nation, thank you, Shelly-Ann, for lifting our flag higher and higher. You are not only a sprint queen, you are a Jamaican legend.” Holness further highlighted her career from Beijing 2008 to now.

Noting that the sprint queen has given Jamaica moments of pride, resilience, and unmatched greatness, as for Jamaica she is much more than her medals, but Shelly-Ann has been and will continue to be a symbol of determination, humility, and inspiration for generations of Jamaicans.

“We celebrate our track queens for flying the flag high and making our nation proud!” In another post Prime Minister Holness congratulated the Jamaican women in the 4x400m relay team who won silver at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

Noting that the quartet delivered a season’s best time of 3:19.25, finishing second in a highly competitive final.

Throughout the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo that took place from September 13 to 21, the Prime Minister has taken to his Social Media pages to congratulate the athletes representing Jamaicans at the world stage, among those to receive notable mentions are:

Shericka Jackson, who won a bronze medal in the women’s 200m final an achievement for her as she secured an incredible 17 global medals across the sprints and relays, an extraordinary record that cements her place among the greatest in track and field history.

Bryan Level, who secured a bronze medal in the men’s 200m race, finishing at a personal best of 19.64 seconds.

Tajay Gayle, who soared 8.34m in men’s long jump and won silver, another global medal for the champion and Jamaica at the World Athletics Championships.

Orlando Bennett, who delivered a stunning performance in the men’s 110m hurdles at the World Championships in Tokyo, clocking a personal best of 13.08s to win the silver medal.

Tyler Mason, who proudly secured the bronze, showing that Jamaica’s presence in the sprint hurdles is only getting stronger.

Tina Clayton, who secured a silver medal in the women’s 100m finals, finishing with a personal best of 10.76s, as she powered her way to her first senior global medal.

Last but not least, Oblique Seville, the new World 100m Champion, with a brilliant personal best of 9.77s, and Kishane Thompson who captured Silver in 9.82s.

Jamaica has shone brightly, in the track and field event at the 2025 Tokyo World Championships and Prime Minister Holness took to social media to express his gratitude and pride to the notable wins that the athletes have brought to the nation of Jamaica.