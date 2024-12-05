Caribbean Airlines kicks off inaugural flight between Trinidad-Martinique

The services from Port of Spain to Martinique kicked off on December 4, 2024, and the route will be operated on Tuesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Caribbean Airlines, on Tuesday, launched its inaugural service between Trinidad and Martinique, offering travellers four convenient weekly connections.

The services from Port of Spain to Martinique kicked off on December 4, 2024, and the route will be operated on Tuesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Two of the flights will be operated nonstop while the other two will be operate through Barbados.

The inaugural flight in Martinique received a huge welcome with the celebration including inspiring remarks from CEO Garvin Medera, French Ambassador of Trinidad and Tobago, Didier Chabert, the President of Martinique’s Airport Nathalie, and Senator Randall Mitchell, Minister of Tourism, Culture, and the Arts.

The passengers also enjoyed a warm Caribbean welcome which was marked by lively cultural performances and unique tokens, celebrating the vibrant ties between the destinations.

Schedule of flights between Trinidad and Martinique

Caribbean Airlines will provide passengers with affordable and convenient connections between the two destinations four times a week.

The schedule of flights between Trinidad and Martinique is as follows:

BW276 : Departs from Port of Spain at 15:05 , arrives in Martinique at 16:35 . (Available on Tuesday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday)

: Departs from Port of Spain at , arrives in Martinique at . (Available on Tuesday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday) BW277 : Departs from Martinique at 17:20 , goes to Barbados (BGI) and arrives at 18:15 , then continues from Barbados to Port of Spain, arriving at 20:00 . This flight runs on Tuesdays only .

: Departs from Martinique at , goes to Barbados (BGI) and arrives at , then continues from Barbados to Port of Spain, arriving at . This flight runs on . BW274 : Departs from Port of Spain at 16:50 , arrives in Martinique at 18:20 . (Available four times a week)

: Departs from Port of Spain at , arrives in Martinique at . (Available four times a week) BW275 : Departs from Martinique at 19:05 , arrives in Port of Spain at 20:30 . (Available on Fridays & Sundays )

: Departs from Martinique at , arrives in Port of Spain at . (Available on ) BW278 : Departs from Port of Spain at 13:50 , goes to Barbados and arrives at 14:50 , then continues to Port of Spain arriving at 16:30 . (Available four times a week)

: Departs from Port of Spain at , goes to Barbados and arrives at , then continues to Port of Spain arriving at . (Available four times a week) BW279: Departs from Port of Spain at 17:15, arrives in Martinique at 18:40. (Available on Saturdays only)

Trinidad and Tobago celebrate launch of inaugural flight

With the launch of this flight, the Tourism Ministry of Trinidad and Tobago is also celebrating as they feel that it marks a significant milestone in the island’s aviation history. Fostering greater exchanges between both destinations.

Tourism Minister Randall Mitchell outlined, “We can’t wait to welcome Martinique to Trinidad and Tobago and look forward to the exciting journey ahead!”

A brief ceremony featuring early morning gig was also held at the Piarco International Airport for the launching of Caribbean Airlines flights to Martinique.

This long-awaited connection significantly fulfils a major need in regional travel, bridging a gap that has existed for several years now. This new service will now open door for travellers across the Spanish, French, Dutch and English-speaking Caribbean to reconnect and explore the region creating several opportunities for partnership, cultural exchange and economic growth.