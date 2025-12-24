Saint Lucia: 37-year-old man dies in suspected drowning at II Pirata Beach 

Following the report, the Police Marine Unit immediately launched a search of the surrounding waters in an effort to locate the drowning victim.

Saint Lucia: A 37-year-old man from Augier, Vieux Fort, Saint Lucia, has reportedly died in a suspected drowning incident which took place on December 21, 2025, at II Pirata Beach. The victim has been identified as Gillian Garib, confirmed the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force.

The police officials said that a team from the Police Marine Unit in Vieux Fort received information around 2:30 pm on Sunday related to a possible drowning at the beach and they immediately started searching the surrounding waters.

During the investigation, police said that around 3 45 pm, the body was found a few feet from the shoreline and was recovered from the water immediately. The Saint Lucia Fire Service said that they transported the body to St Jude Hospital where the young man was pronounced dead.

Police said that the body is now awaiting for a postmortem examination and investigations into the incident are still ongoing.

The incident has sent shockwaves across the island with several locals taking to Facebook to express their condolences with one even suggesting that it is high time that the government should start adding lifeguards to the beaches in Saint Lucia. Another local agreed to this and said, “I agree to warn people of currents and so forth. Also, that lifeguards are given the necessary safety equipment and CPR essentials.”

Meanwhile, the water safety groups like the Saint Lucia Lifesaving Association have been advocating for increased drowning prevention and warning that drowning is a serious risk on the island.