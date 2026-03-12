American businessman Bradley Paumen shot at resort in Belize’s Franks Eddy Village

He was reportedly shot at his resort property, but police officials say the details of the incident and the victim’s condition are still unclear.

Belize: Tension is rising in western Belize after several reports surfaced that an American businessman was shot at a resort in Franks Eddy Village. According to the information received, the victim has been identified as Bradley Paumen.

He was reportedly the target of gunfire at his resort property earlier today and the circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear as of now, confirmed the police officials. At the time, the condition of the victim also remains unclear.

The authorities are yet to release an official statement regarding the incident, and they are expected to do it by tomorrow after conducting thorough investigations. Paumen is widely known as the owner of Dark Knight Tours, a company that operates adventure and tour experiences in Belize.

Sources further reveal that the incident took place on the resort grounds. At this time, Paumen’s condition remains unknown and it is not yet confirmed whether the attacker has been apprehended or not.

Notably, Paumen’s name has previously appeared in the news in Belize, including past legal troubles that reportedly resulted in him being remanded to prison. It is being believed that the shooting occurred because of a possible feud between the attacker and the victim.

The incident has left the community in shock as Paumen was a well-known individual in Belize. Locals are taking to Facebook to express their shock over the shooting. “He Was in the news couple years ago because of a land dispute,” said a local named Tevonne while another said, “Aha! Frank’s eddy lawless and out of order. Why? Because you could buy a favor from Roaring Creek police with a couple of beers or a few dollars.”

This is a developing story. Updates will follow as soon as more information becomes available.