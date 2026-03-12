2026-03-12 06:56:29
Facebook Instagram X Mail

American businessman Bradley Paumen shot at resort in Belize’s Franks Eddy Village

He was reportedly shot at his resort property, but police officials say the details of the incident and the victim’s condition are still unclear.

Written by Monika Walker

Published

Updated

Belize: Tension is rising in western Belize after several reports surfaced that an American businessman was shot at a resort in Franks Eddy Village. According to the information received, the victim has been identified as Bradley Paumen.

He was reportedly the target of gunfire at his resort property earlier today and the circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear as of now, confirmed the police officials. At the time, the condition of the victim also remains unclear.

The authorities are yet to release an official statement regarding the incident, and they are expected to do it by tomorrow after conducting thorough investigations. Paumen is widely known as the owner of Dark Knight Tours, a company that operates adventure and tour experiences in Belize.

Sources further reveal that the incident took place on the resort grounds. At this time, Paumen’s condition remains unknown and it is not yet confirmed whether the attacker has been apprehended or not.

Notably, Paumen’s name has previously appeared in the news in Belize, including past legal troubles that reportedly resulted in him being remanded to prison. It is being believed that the shooting occurred because of a possible feud between the attacker and the victim.

The incident has left the community in shock as Paumen was a well-known individual in Belize. Locals are taking to Facebook to express their shock over the shooting. “He Was in the news couple years ago because of a land dispute,” said a local named Tevonne while another said, “Aha! Frank’s eddy lawless and out of order. Why? Because you could buy a favor from Roaring Creek police with a couple of beers or a few dollars.”

This is a developing story. Updates will follow as soon as more information becomes available.

Author Profile

Monika Walker is a senior journalist specializing in regional and international politics, offering in-depth analysis on governance, diplomacy, and key global developments. With a degree in International Journalism, she is dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices through factual reporting. She also covers world news across every genre, providing readers with balanced and timely insights that connect the Caribbean to global conversations.

Monika Walker

Monika Walker is a senior journalist specializing in regional and international politics, offering in-depth analysis on governance, diplomacy, and key global developments. With a degree in International Journalism, she is dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices through factual reporting. She also covers world news across every genre, providing readers with balanced and timely insights that connect the Caribbean to global conversations.

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Uncategorised

Late payments lead to consequences, says Grenada PM

2026-03-12 04:34:21

Uncategorised

Douglas to offer 50 scholarships annually for local students

2026-03-12 04:34:21

Female crop producers to get more opportunities in St Kitts and Nevis
Uncategorised

Female crop producers to get more opportunities in St Kitts and Nevis

2026-03-12 04:34:21

Prince Williams reaches Belize with wife as part three-country Caribbean tour
Uncategorised

Prince Williams reaches Belize with wife as part three-country Caribbean...

2026-03-12 04:34:21

Nevis Premier Mark Brantley
Uncategorised

Mark Brantley says he "don't need any fake praise or worship" from people

2026-03-12 04:34:21

Bridge connecting Guyana and Suriname likely to become reality, contract signed
Uncategorised

Bridge connecting Guyana and Suriname likely to become reality, contract...

2026-03-12 04:34:21

Barbados: 7-year-old Ashton wins Junior Outstanding Sportsperson Award 2023 (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

Barbados: 7-year-old Ashton wins Junior Outstanding Sportsperson Award 20...

2026-03-12 04:34:21

Guyana

BREAKING: Autopsy Report confirms 11-year-old Adrianna Younge died by dro...

2026-03-12 04:34:21