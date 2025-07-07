Belize: Patrick 'Patho' Jones vows revenge following fatal shooting of mother and brother

Police believe the shooting was a gang-related attack, possibly linked to threats Patho had posted on TikTok just hours before the incident.

Belize: Patrick Jones, also known as “Patho” has vowed revenge following the fatal shooting of his 66-year-old mother, Evadnie Jones, and his 39-year-old brother, Luke Jones on Friday morning in Belize City.

According to reports the mother and brother were fatally shot on Friday between 7 and 7:30 in what police believe to be a gang-related attack linked to the threats that Patho had posted on TikTok, hours before the shooting.

Authorities say the incident took place near Ghost Town, an area that is always in news for gang activity, and appears to be connected to an escalating conflict involving Patho’s online threats against rival gang members.

Patho vows to return soon and take revenge

Following the double homicide of his family members, Patho returned to his social media platform to issue even more threats. He also vowed that he will soon return home to execute his revenge and dedicate his life to taking revenge for the death of his mother and his disabled brother.

His threats have sparked fear within the community of Belize as an immense wave of retaliatory killing and criminal activity is already escalating in the city. The police are said to be monitoring the situations closely to prevent any possible outbreak of more violence or gang related warfare.

Police urge responsible use of social media

Following the incident that is to be attributed to social media threats the Office of the Commissioner of Police has issued a press release calling for responsible use of Social Media among the Belize citizens.

Police cited that the inflammatory posts and threats can put lives in danger as demonstrated by the recent threats that were seen online. Noting that social media can endanger lives and hinder the efforts of law enforcement.

The Office of the Police Commissioner also urged the citizens of Belize to stay vigilant while posting on any social media platform and consider the potential consequences of their online statements. Highlighting how reckless social media activity has the power to escalate conflict and endanger entire communities.

Investigations into the shootings are still ongoing as the police are appealing to anyone with information of the shooting to come forward.