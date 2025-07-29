Jamaican conjoined twins to undergo separation surgery at King Abdullah Hospital in Saudi Arabia

The twins will undergo special medical tests before their surgery, set to take place in two months at King Abdullah Specialist Children’s Hospital.

Jamaica: Two conjoined twins, named Azaria and Azora Elson, a 20 month old set of sisters, have arrived in Saudi Arabia on Monday, July 28, after departing from Kingston on a Medevac flight from the Norman Manley International Airport (NMIA), along with their mother Lesha McMurray and a team of medical doctors.

The twins are scheduled to undergo special medical tests before their surgery, which will take place after two months at the King Abdullah Specialist Children’s Hospital. This procedure will be carried out under the Saudi Program for Separating Conjoined Twins.

Portfolio Minister, Senator Kamina Johnson Smith, Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Jamaica Dr Waleed bin Abdulrahman Alhamoudi, and the children’s father Odane Elson, were present at the NMIA airport to see off the family on July 27, 2025.

National and international support behind the initiative

This arrangement was organized by the Jamaican Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade. They worked in close collaboration with the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI), where the twins have been receiving care, and the Government of Saudi Arabia.

“This initiative, undertaken by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre and, indeed, under the aegis of the Royal Family, is one of the most beautiful ways in which the relationship between countries can be strengthened, because it demonstrates that those who have are able to help those who [don’t] have,” said Minister Johnson Smith.

Saudi Program for Separating Conjoined Twins

It is a world known program which has helped several families in the past two decades and has helped 66 sets of twins from all over the world. Minister Johnson Smith expressed gratitude to the Saudi government for their continuous support and for covering the twins' medical, transportation, and living expenses in Saudi Arabia.

Notably, Azara and Azora are joined at the abdomen, a condition known as Omaphalopagus conjoined twins, which is a very rare condition which affects very few babies around the world. Moreover, they were born with only one liver and suffer medical complications, including congenital heart abnormalities that require constant medical care.

The father of the Jamaican twins, Odane Elson, expressed his gratitude for the support his family has been receiving. He said, “I’m very happy. I know they’re going to pull through. I’m just hoping for the best,” during an interview.

Success in another similar case

In addition, Ambassador Alhamoudi shared another set of 17-month old Syrian twins - Selin and Elin - who also underwent the same surgery at their facility, as they successfully separated the two. The eight-hour procedure is handled by a multidisciplinary medical team, which includes 24 consultants and specialists.