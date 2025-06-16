Did Saudi Arabia’s ‘Sleeping Prince’ Wake Up After 20 Years? Know the truth

According to claims on social media, Prince Al-Waleed bin Khaled bin Talal, the renowned 'Sleeping Prince' of Saudi Arabia, who has been in a state of coma since a car accident in 2005, has finally regained consciousness.

Saudi Arabia: A trending video has been circulating online which claims that the Prince of Saudi Arabia, Prince Al-Waleed bin Khaled, also known as the Sleeping Prince, has woken up from a nearly 20-year coma. The 36-year-old prince has been in a coma since a 2005 accident.

Reportedly, Prince Al-Waleed bin Khaled, the son of billionaire Prince Khaled bin Talal and a member of Saudi Arabia's royal family, slipped into a coma after being involved in a road accident in the UK in 2005 while attending military college.

After slipping into a coma, he was admitted to King Abdulaziz Medical City in Riyadh. Although in 2019 the prince showed signs of consciousness, moving his finger and head, he has remained in a coma, reliant on a ventilator and feeding tubes.

Viral Video Claims ‘Sleeping Prince’ Woke Up After 20 Years

The royal Prince celebrated his 36th birthday on April 18, 2025, and shortly after, a viral video began spreading on social media, featuring a man assumed to be the Prince waking up and greeting his family.

The clip, however, is false, as confirmed by the Prince's family shortly after the video went viral. The man in the video is billionaire Yazeed Mohamed Al-Rajhi, a Saudi businessman and motorsport icon who recently had an accident. The video clip, believed to have first circulated on X before moving to other social media platforms, actually features Al-Rajhi, not the prince. The attached picture of the prince has led many to believe it's him waking up and meeting his family.

Saudi Prince who has been sleeping since 2005 after a car accident just woke up now from his slumber.

Prince Al-Waleed bin Khaled bin Talal has been in coma since 2005. That's about 20 years ago pic.twitter.com/4mgQrPIv6I — Chief Ikechukwu Ude (@CEOStarLight) June 14, 2025

In the clip Yazeed Mohamed Al-Rajhi appears to be meeting people after recovering from an accident along with his co-driver Timo Gottschalk. They were both involved in an accident and they both had injuries as their medical examination confirmed.

The wake up guy in the video is Yazeed Al-Rajhi (a rally racer) in the hospital after a race accident two months ago pic.twitter.com/zu6G1OSJ6J — HATIⓂ️ 🏀🏈 🇸🇦 (@shr309) June 14, 2025

Yazeed Al-Rajhi sustained fractures in two vertebrae of his spine, while his co-driver Timo Gottschalk suffered four spinal fractures. While they are both well and were discharged from the hospital, there are no claims of the prince waking up from the coma and being discharged from the hospital.

According to sources, despite medical advice to end life support, Prince Khaled bin Talal has declined, holding on to hope for his son's recovery. Prince Al-Waleed, the great-grandson of Saudi Arabia's founder, King Abdulaziz, continues to receive life support in Riyadh, with his family remaining hopeful.