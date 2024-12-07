Storm Darragh brings chaos to UK with heavy rain and strong winds

This storm will bring strong winds and heavy rainfall to UK on late Friday and throughout the weekend.

Storm Darragh, a powerful storm has been hitting South Wales and western England with strong winds of up to 91 mph.

Heavy rain is also expected to cause flooding in many areas with Environment Agency issuing a number of flood warnings.

The storm has caused millions of people to stay at home and avoid travelling, unless extremely necessary.

The highest wind was recorded in Wales a 4:00 GMT, North-west reported winds up to 91 mph, and Pembrey Sands recorded winds up to 80 mph.

The storm will impact large parts of the UK from late Friday and into Saturday, with several weather warnings over the weekend.

The Met Office has issued a series of weather warnings, including a red warning for wind which covers parts of Wales, and southwest England.

These strong winds and heavy rainfall will also cause trouble for people traveling with roads, railways, and airports by creating obstacles leading to road, rails or runway blockage.

Public advised to stay safe

The strong winds are expected to cause power outages that will affect many homes and businesses while the residents are being advised to gather phone power back, torches, batteries and other essential items already at home in case of power cuts.

The public is being urged to stay at home and to keep an eye out for neighbors especially older or younger ones.

Previous storms in the same affected areas

Previously, Storm Bert brought over 150mm of rain in South Wales and south-west England between November 22nd and 25th.

Storm Ashley hit UK between October 20 and 21st and was named the first storm of the season 2024-2025 that brought strong winds and heavy rainfall in western and northern areas.