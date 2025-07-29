Tuesday, 29th July 2025
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Saint Lucia signs major deals to improve water access and support development

These efforts aim to boost social justice and support sustainable development.

Tuesday, 29th July 2025

Saint Lucia: The government of Saint Lucia has entered into two major financing agreements with the CARICOM Development Fund (CDF), aimed at improving the country’s water infrastructure and extension of safe and reliable water to the population. Also, these initiatives are part of the government’s effort to promote social justice and advance sustainable development.

CDF’s chief executive officer, Rodinald Sommer highlighted the investment's goals and said, “This investment aligns closely with the CDF’s strategic goals and regional mandate to foster inclusive development and reduce disparities among and within our member states.” Further, the CDF expressed its commitment to supporting crucial water infrastructure upgrades in Saint Lucia, underscoring their importance for sustainable growth and regional development. 

Sommer also added that the CDF is grateful to support critical water infrastructure upgrades that advance sustainable growth in the region and the surrounding areas, and thanked the Government of Saint Lucia and Water and Sewerage Company Inc (WASCO) for the collaboration opportunity.

Major Financing Agreements signed for improved water infrastructure

The initial financing agreement allocates US$4.2 million in concessional funds to support the restoration and enhancement of the Theobalds Water Supply System. The project aims to fully restore its treatment plants, add solar energy to the mix, and modernize key infrastructure to improve the service as a whole.

The second agreement provides additional funding of US$781,000 for the Patience Water Supply Project, which focuses on addressing the long-standing water issues in underserved southeastern communities. This project serves 10 communities, and is expected to meet higher daily water demand after the complete upgradation - rising from 60 gallons to 80 gallons per person. 

Along with this financial assistance, Saint Lucia has obtained US$670,000 in grant funding to enhance rainwater harvesting systems, install renewable energy solutions at the Theobalds Water Treatment Plant, which also include public education programs on climate adaptation and efficient water use.

The recent funding for the Theobalds Water Treatment Plant, the CDF’s total investment in the nation’s water infrastructure now amounts to US$7 million. These projects are expected to strengthen water access for over 45,000 living in multiple areas including those in Mon Repos, Patience, Praslin, La Pointe, Millet, Vanard, Dennery, Castries, Gros Islet, Cap Estate, and more.

Monika Walker is an experienced journalist specializing in global political developments and international relations. With a keen eye for accuracy and analysis, Monika has been reporting for over a decade, bringing stories to light that matter to readers around the world. She holds a degree in International Journalism and is passionate about giving a voice to underrepresented communities through factual reporting.

Monika Walker

Monika Walker is an experienced journalist specializing in global political developments and international relations. With a keen eye for accuracy and analysis, Monika has been reporting for over a decade, bringing stories to light that matter to readers around the world. She holds a degree in International Journalism and is passionate about giving a voice to underrepresented communities through factual reporting.

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Uncategorised

Turkey is ready to take over Syria's Manbij: Erdogan

Tuesday, 29th July 2025

Image from the National Hurricane Center.
Uncategorised

Dominica state of emergency and curfew as Tropical Storm Beryl nears

Tuesday, 29th July 2025

Uncategorised

Every political party in Dominica has kept Citizenship by Investment pro...

Tuesday, 29th July 2025

HBO Max streaming service to be available in Caribbean and Latin America from June 29
Uncategorised

HBO Max streaming service to be available in Caribbean and Latin America...

Tuesday, 29th July 2025

Story of Allister J.D Amada, for Grenadian Admitted to Columbia College, Chicago
Uncategorised

Story of Allister J.D Amada, first Grenadian Admitted to Columbia College...

Tuesday, 29th July 2025

Saint Kitts and Nevis

St Kitts and Nevis Labour Party implements bold reforms under PM Dr Terra...

Tuesday, 29th July 2025

Bahamas

Nassau Cruise Port sets new record with over 31,000 passengers in a singl...

Tuesday, 29th July 2025

Trinidad and Tobago

Air Canada touches down in Trinidad, marking end of 5-year hiatus

Tuesday, 29th July 2025