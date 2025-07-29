Saint Lucia signs major deals to improve water access and support development

Saint Lucia: The government of Saint Lucia has entered into two major financing agreements with the CARICOM Development Fund (CDF), aimed at improving the country’s water infrastructure and extension of safe and reliable water to the population. Also, these initiatives are part of the government’s effort to promote social justice and advance sustainable development.

CDF’s chief executive officer, Rodinald Sommer highlighted the investment's goals and said, “This investment aligns closely with the CDF’s strategic goals and regional mandate to foster inclusive development and reduce disparities among and within our member states.” Further, the CDF expressed its commitment to supporting crucial water infrastructure upgrades in Saint Lucia, underscoring their importance for sustainable growth and regional development.

Sommer also added that the CDF is grateful to support critical water infrastructure upgrades that advance sustainable growth in the region and the surrounding areas, and thanked the Government of Saint Lucia and Water and Sewerage Company Inc (WASCO) for the collaboration opportunity.

Major Financing Agreements signed for improved water infrastructure

The initial financing agreement allocates US$4.2 million in concessional funds to support the restoration and enhancement of the Theobalds Water Supply System. The project aims to fully restore its treatment plants, add solar energy to the mix, and modernize key infrastructure to improve the service as a whole.

The second agreement provides additional funding of US$781,000 for the Patience Water Supply Project, which focuses on addressing the long-standing water issues in underserved southeastern communities. This project serves 10 communities, and is expected to meet higher daily water demand after the complete upgradation - rising from 60 gallons to 80 gallons per person.

Along with this financial assistance, Saint Lucia has obtained US$670,000 in grant funding to enhance rainwater harvesting systems, install renewable energy solutions at the Theobalds Water Treatment Plant, which also include public education programs on climate adaptation and efficient water use.

The recent funding for the Theobalds Water Treatment Plant, the CDF’s total investment in the nation’s water infrastructure now amounts to US$7 million. These projects are expected to strengthen water access for over 45,000 living in multiple areas including those in Mon Repos, Patience, Praslin, La Pointe, Millet, Vanard, Dennery, Castries, Gros Islet, Cap Estate, and more.