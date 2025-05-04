Air Canada touches down in Trinidad, marking end of 5-year hiatus

Trinidad and Tobago: The largest airline of Canada, Air Canada, has officially resumed its services between Canada and Trinidad after a long hiatus of five years. The flight AC984, operated by a Boeing 737 Max 8, arrived from Toronto Pearson Airport to Piarco International just after 1 am on Saturday morning carrying 156 passengers.

To mark the official arrival of Air Canada to Trinidad, the inaugural flight was greeted with a water cannon salute. According to the information, the airline will provide its services thrice a week on Sundays, Mondays and Tuesdays.

It is being said that the return of the flights signals the continued recovery of global air travel, which is opening doors to new markets, enhancing trade, boosting tourism while also providing greater accessibility for the diaspora.

Moreover, the new linkage offers greater confidence, direct access, convenience and competitive prices. The Canadian market’s capacity exists and the return of Air Canada to Trinidad and Tobago will be a productive as well as profitable business.

While lauding the return of these services, Canadian High Commissioner to Trinidad and Tobago, Michael Callan, highlighted its role in boosting the relationship between the island nation and Canada and added that the connections have never mattered more in a world which is increasingly characterised by uncertainty, change and distance.

Moreover, the airline authorities were also delighted with the return of Air Canada which signals more than just the resumption of a route, it reflects AATTs’ ongoing commitment towards air service development and the strengthening of global connectivity.

This is also being seen as the boosting of a bridge between the two countries, two culture and two economies. This renewed service also represents a solid vote of confidence in the twin island nation and the enduring appeal of the destination.

The authorities said that they continue to work closely with the airline and tourism partners because partnership is critical for the enhancement of regional connectivity. “Together, we’re expanding access, increasing travel options, and supporting the continued growth of the tourism and aviation sectors,” they added.

The authorities said that they look forward to strengthening the relation with the airline in the near future.