Friday, 9th August 2024
Curaçao joins CARICOM as 6th associate member, strengthening regional ties

Monday, 29th July 2024

Grenada: Curaçao is now the 6th associate member of the Caribbean Community, CARICOM. The CARICOM members welcomed this Dutch Caribbean Island under the new Chairmanship of Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell during the 47th CARICOM Meeting in Grenada.   

The annual meeting aims to discuss several regional issues, such as the impact of climate change, sustainable development, agri-food and nutrition security, and much more.  

While sharing the development of Curacao’s official admission on its official Facebook account, PM Mitchell noted, “Let’s join together to welcome Curaçao on its admission to CARICOM as the sixth Associate Member.”  

He also expressed his best wishes to Prime Minister of Curaçao, Gilmar Pisas for the continued advancement and prosperity of the CARICOM.  

As the island was officially announced as a member state, Prime Minister Pisas remarked, “Today marks another historic event for Curaçao as we formally join the Caribbean Community as its sixth associate member, thereby honoring the commitment of the country to our shared responsibility for the sustainable development and overall progress and well being of all nations within CARICOM.” 

He further reiterated his commitment to be an integrated part of CARICOM and noted that the island’s cultural identity is linked to the rich historical heritage of the Caribbean region.  

“We intend to demonstrate a firm commitment towards CARICOM and the common aspirations of its members,” added the Curaçaoan Prime Minister.  

The Curaçao leader further emphasized that by joining CARICOM, the nation is affirming its commitment to work together in the interest of the collective values and aspirations that bind all the member states as one.  

In addition, CARICOM’s mission to promote economic integration and ensure sustainable development for all its members aligns perfectly with the nation’s objective as they embark on this new chapter, highlighted PM Gilmar Pisas.   

Not only this, but he further expressed his commitment to contributing to and benefiting from the synergies that CARICOM members offered. 

“Regional integration and cooperation are therefore not only beneficial but also essential for our future development in the Caribbean region,” he further added.   


He also said that he is looking forward to participating in CARICOM’s robust network of support across the region and working together with other members on significant issues impacting mutual progress, resilience, and sustainability.   

The Prime Minister cited that economic integration is at the heart of CARICOM’s mission. This is why Curacao’s strategic location and well-developed physical and professional service infrastructure can serve as a hub for regional trade. 

According to him, by investing in connectivity and logistics, the island nation can also help streamline the movement of goods and services across the Caribbean, boosting economic activity among the nations and creating jobs for everyone by working together.   

Furthermore, in order to demonstrate Curacao’s firm commitment to regional trade, PM Pisas said that they already have in place agreements with the Dominican Republic and Trinidad and Tobago and will soon have one with Suriname. He said that these agreements will result in mutually beneficial trade agreements.   

The Prime Minister also expressed his gratefulness to all the CARICOM member states and said that he will continue to strengthen relations with them.   

Monica Walker

