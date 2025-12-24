St Kitts and Nevis announces P&O cruise homeporting from Port Zante starting Nov 2027 

The tourism minister said the infrastructure enhancements will enable the island to meet the demands of premium cruise lines while boosting St Kitts’ appeal to high-value passengers.

St Kitts and Nevis: In a significant development, Minister of Tourism of St Kitts and Nevis, Marsha Henderson, said that P & O cruise home-porting from St Kitts’ Port Zante is all set to begin from November 2027 onwards. While making the announcement, she said that P&O is already selling cruises out of the Federation.

"We have a herculean task ahead of us, but we are up to it," she said.

In order to accommodate the increasing demand and boost the passenger experience, the island nation is investing in major upgrades to its infrastructure, added Minister Henderson. Reportedly, the Port Zante cruise terminal will be undergoing a significant redevelopment which will include the construction of a new and state of the art global cruise terminal.

It is said that this upgraded facility will be improving operational efficiency, enhance the overall embarkation and disembarkation process while streamlining the passenger flow. With the capacity to handle massive vessels and increased passenger volumes, the upgraded terminal will be assisting the influx of homeporting passengers while ensuring smoother operations along with a better experience for visitors.

The tourism minister said that these infrastructure enhancements will position the island to handle the demands of premium cruise lines while also enhancing the growing appeal of St Kitts to high value passengers.

The new cruise terminal will offer state-of-the-art amenities aimed at delivering a smooth and efficient cruise experience which will further strengthen St. Kitts’ standing as a premier destination in the Caribbean. Its capacity to handle higher passenger volumes will also position the island as a more appealing option for cruise lines seeking well-equipped and efficient homeporting facilities.

Beyond its immediate economic impact this move toward homeporting creates fresh opportunities for St. Kitts to expand and diversify its tourism landscape. While the island has long been a favoured port of call for cruise vessels, homeporting marks a strategic shift that enables St. Kitts to attract a wider and more varied visitor base.

As a fly-cruise destination, the island can appeal to travellers looking for a more immersive holiday experience that seamlessly combines air and sea travel. This model has the potential to draw in new segments of tourists who may not have previously considered St. Kitts as a traditional vacation choice but are now enticed by the convenience and flexibility of fly-cruise travel.