Montpelier Nevis named among New York Times’ top 5 new and renewed Caribbean hotels 

St Kitts and Nevis: The boutique hideaway Montpelier Nevis in St Kitts and Nevis has made it to the New York Times list of top 5 new and renewed hotels in the Caribbean. The list which was released last week mentions the Potlatch Club in the Bahamas, Six Senses La Sagesse in Grenada, Hermitage Bay in Antigua and Peter Island Resort in British Virgin Islands alongside Montpelier.

The international magazine said that Montpelier is a perennial favourite for travellers who are seeking a relaxed escape. They added that this petite is a family-owned hotel located in the foothills of Nevis peak, and it just reopened after a substantial redesign.

Notably, the hotel is constructed from the stone remnants of an old sugar plantation, and it is surrounded by 60 acres of gardens. It is home to 18 accommodations which includes a two-bedroom villa with a plunge pool and has been recently redesigned by designer Liz Wilson who is based in Los Angeles.

The designer has now added bright banana-lead patterned wallpaper along with wavy edged mirrors which has made the boutique hotel look more unique. Moreover, the hotel’s beach club and open-air bar were recently redone as well and are a 15-minute drive away.

Not only this, but guests can also play outdoor games such as pickleball or tennis at the newly resurfaced court and explore hiking and biking trails or ride on horseback through local villages and check out the nearby golf course.

“Montpelier has its own restaurant, the Terrace, as well as a private dining option in the tower-like former sugar mill. From $285 a night, montpeliernevis.com ,” added NY Times.

The resort owners were delighted with the inclusion in the list, and they took to Facebook to express their delight and said, “We are happy to share that Montpelier is included in @TMagazine in a story by Sara Clemence celebrating five renewed hotels in the Caribbean.” They further added that it is a lovely mention of the refreshed spaces and the calm pace of life that guests enjoy with them.

Apart from this, the magazine mentioned the four other hotels in the Caribbean, saying that a Caribbean vacation has always carried a certain cinematic quality and added that what gives the region its enduring allure is not just its beauty but it's the way it redefines time.

The magazine further called the region a must visit destination saying that the hotels mentioned in the list offer direct access to the beach.