Trinidad and Tobago: A tragic car accident in Point Fortin, Trinidad has claimed the life of a 25-year-old Emilio Diaz O’ Conor Espinoza, just minutes after his mother passed away at the Point Fortin Hospital. The accident happened when his vehicle hit a depression in the road, flipped, and landed on its hood, later catching fire with two occupants inside.

According to the information, the accident took place on Sunday along South Central Road in Point Fortin. The victim who was resident of Success Road, Laventille had just visited the hospital when the accident took place, said the police.

Reportedly, fire officers from the Point Fortin Fire Station in Trinidad responded to reports of a car collision around 11 50 am which involved a Toyota Corolla that hit a concrete slab and immediately burst into flames.

Upon arrival at the accident site, officers found the charred remains of Espinoza in the front passenger seat of his vehicle while the firefighters worked to control the massive blaze. The driver of the vehicle, 35-year-old Leah Marcell, a supervisor at NP Quick Shoppe was immediately rushed by the passersby to the Point Fortin Hospital before being transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital for critical medical assistance.

Marcell had to undergo serious surgery, and she still remains in critical condition, added the officials.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the car was travelling South along South-Central Road around 10 30 am when it hit a depression, which further caused the driver to lose control of the car. Reports claim that the vehicle flipped not its hood and crashed into a concrete culvert which resulted in fatal fire.

Crime Scene Investigators said that they photographed the scene, and the deceased's body was removed for a post-mortem examination. Meanwhile, investigations into this tragic incident are ongoing with police officials waiting for the driver of the vehicle to become conscious in order to record her statement.