Trinidad: 20-year-old female raped and robbed in Claxton Bay

Trinidad and Tobago: A 20-year-old female was raped and robbed by two men while she was on her way to her apartment in Trinidad. The incident took place on Saturday in Claxton Bay.

According to the information, the victim reported that around 12 am on May 10, 2025, she was on her way to her residence when she was suddenly approached by two men. She described the first suspect as being of dark complexion and mixed descent, around 5 feet 6 inches tall and armed with a firearm.

The victim reported that the second suspect had a brown complexion, was slim build and around 6 feet tall and he wore a mask which covered his face entirely. The young woman added that the suspects forced her into her apartment.

Once inside, she said that both the males ransacked the apartment and tied her to a mattress on the floor following which one of them pulled down her pants and forcibly had sexual intercourse with her. Following the assault, both suspects fled the scene.

The victim said that she later found that a huge amount of cash, gold and a Samsung Note 20 cell phone were also missing. She was also rushed to the hospital where was medically examined.

The police said that they have launched an investigation into the tragic assault and reported that extensive searches for suspects fitting the descriptions in St. Margaret’s and surrounding areas have so far proven unsuccessful.

The incident has sent shockwaves across the country with people calling for justice for the young woman. Several people took to Facebook to express their shock with one saying, “When they catch these ppl why they don't get some lashes, about 20 then start taking off body parts hand first give them a week to recover then leg and then let them go. They will never do that again.” “It is time for the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago to lawfully carry firearms,” said another.