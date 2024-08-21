Wednesday, 21st August 2024
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Antigua and Barbuda unveils thrilling Yachting & Marine event lineup for 2024-2025

The island nation offers a diverse range of regattas and is known for its enviable yacht racing events, which attract a huge crowd from across the region and the globe.

Wednesday, 21st August 2024

The Antigua and Barbuda Yachting and Marine Association has unveiled its highly anticipated event line up for the next 12 months in the twin island nation which is heart of Caribbean Yachting & Marine.

The island nation offers a diverse range of regattas and is known for its enviable yacht racing events, which attract a huge crowd from across the region and the globe.

The island boasts a total of six incredible international racing events which includes the RORC Nelson Series, RORC Caribbean 600,  Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta, The Superyacht Challenge Antigua, Antigua Sailing Week and in 2025 the Oyster Rally. The events also comprise of several one day and weekend fun events.

The island is also the hub for international marine events as it annually hosts the Antigua Charter Yacht Show, two fishing tournaments as well as World’s Toughest Row.

While announcing the line up, the President of ABYMA, Franklyn Braithwaite invited owners and captains to consider Antigua and Barbuda as their base.

He added that whether competing in regattas or cruising across the region, the marinas and marine services in Antigua are regarded as the best in the Caribbean which offers top notch services and amenities.

He further emphasized that the yachting industry is crucial for Antigua and Barbuda’s overall economy, which is why the island will also be hosting the 3rd edition of Discover Antigua and Barbuda Yachting and Marine.

According to the information, the events will begin on November 1 with the Salty Dawg Rally and will be followed by several events in the last two months of the year. These will then continue next year from February to June, with different events each month.

The events will comprise of Antigua Sailing Week, Antigua Charter Yacht Show, Best in the West Fishing Tournament and Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta, to name a few. 

Also, individuals can entertain themselves every weekend round the year with Seafood Friday at Nelson’s Dockyard, Saturday Sailing at Jolly Harbour Yacht Club, and Antigua Yacht Club Sunday Sunset Party at Shirley Heights Lookout. 

The complete Yachting and Marine events calendar for Antigua and Barbuda is as follows:


2024

  • November 1 – Salty Dawg Rally
  • November 2 – Best in the West Fishing Tournament
  • November 6 to 7 – Discover Antigua & Barbuda Yachting & Marine 
  • November 15 to 16 – Jolly Harbour Club Annual Regatta 
  • December 4 to 9 – Antigua Charter Yacht Show 
  • December 12 – World’s Toughest Row 
  • December 25 – Nelson’s Dockyard Christmas Day Champagne Party
  • December 31 – Nelson’s Pursuit Race & Nelson’s Dockyard Old Year’s Night Party


2025

  • February 7 to 9 – Jolly Harbour Valenties’s Regatta
  • February 18 to 21 – RORC Nelson’s Cup Series
  • February 24 to 28 – RORC Caribbean 600
  • March 4 to 11 – Superyacht Challenge Antigua 
  • April 7 to 11 – Oyster Regatta 
  • April 16 to 21 – Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta 
  • April 26 – Peters and May Round Antigua Race 
  • April 27 to May 2 – Antigua Sailing Week
  • May 3 – Dockyard Day 
  • June 5 to 8 – Antigua & Barbuda Sport Fishing Tournament

Monica Walker

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Uncategorised

Economic performance of Antigua-Barbuda praised

Wednesday, 21st August 2024

Denzil Douglas.
Uncategorised

Douglas challenges PM Harris to release IMF report, reverse Land for Debt...

Wednesday, 21st August 2024

Uncategorised

Dominica will poll on 6th day of December, says Roosevelt Skerrit

Wednesday, 21st August 2024

Uncategorised

DLP to launch Election Manifesto at Mahaut on November 14

Wednesday, 21st August 2024

Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis Timothy Harris during budget 2021 address on December 15, 2020
Uncategorised

Budget 2021: PM Harris announces $103 million for education

Wednesday, 21st August 2024

Dr Ernest Hilaire
Uncategorised

"We are a small but proud nation," says Ernest Hilaire

Wednesday, 21st August 2024

Beach Boarding house to be launched in Bahamas.
Uncategorised

Inspired Group builds one-of-a-kind boarding house in Bahamas

Wednesday, 21st August 2024

Belize: Govt orders crackdown on gang members in Santa Elena and San Ignacio
Caribbean

Tobago’s security guard robbed off cash, KFC bucket

Wednesday, 21st August 2024