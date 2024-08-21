Antigua and Barbuda unveils thrilling Yachting & Marine event lineup for 2024-2025

The Antigua and Barbuda Yachting and Marine Association has unveiled its highly anticipated event line up for the next 12 months in the twin island nation which is heart of Caribbean Yachting & Marine.



The island nation offers a diverse range of regattas and is known for its enviable yacht racing events, which attract a huge crowd from across the region and the globe.



The island boasts a total of six incredible international racing events which includes the RORC Nelson Series, RORC Caribbean 600, Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta, The Superyacht Challenge Antigua, Antigua Sailing Week and in 2025 the Oyster Rally. The events also comprise of several one day and weekend fun events.



The island is also the hub for international marine events as it annually hosts the Antigua Charter Yacht Show, two fishing tournaments as well as World’s Toughest Row.



While announcing the line up, the President of ABYMA, Franklyn Braithwaite invited owners and captains to consider Antigua and Barbuda as their base.



He added that whether competing in regattas or cruising across the region, the marinas and marine services in Antigua are regarded as the best in the Caribbean which offers top notch services and amenities.



He further emphasized that the yachting industry is crucial for Antigua and Barbuda’s overall economy, which is why the island will also be hosting the 3rd edition of Discover Antigua and Barbuda Yachting and Marine.



According to the information, the events will begin on November 1 with the Salty Dawg Rally and will be followed by several events in the last two months of the year. These will then continue next year from February to June, with different events each month.



The events will comprise of Antigua Sailing Week, Antigua Charter Yacht Show, Best in the West Fishing Tournament and Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta, to name a few.



Also, individuals can entertain themselves every weekend round the year with Seafood Friday at Nelson’s Dockyard, Saturday Sailing at Jolly Harbour Yacht Club, and Antigua Yacht Club Sunday Sunset Party at Shirley Heights Lookout.

The complete Yachting and Marine events calendar for Antigua and Barbuda is as follows:



2024

November 1 – Salty Dawg Rally

November 2 – Best in the West Fishing Tournament

November 6 to 7 – Discover Antigua & Barbuda Yachting & Marine

November 15 to 16 – Jolly Harbour Club Annual Regatta

December 4 to 9 – Antigua Charter Yacht Show

December 12 – World’s Toughest Row

December 25 – Nelson’s Dockyard Christmas Day Champagne Party

December 31 – Nelson’s Pursuit Race & Nelson’s Dockyard Old Year’s Night Party



2025