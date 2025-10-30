Jamaica begins recovery after Hurricane Melissa destroys 90% roads, airports reopen for relief flights

Two days after Category 5 Hurricane Melissa swept through Jamaica on October 28, the island is grappling with significant infrastructure damage and the ongoing aftermath.

Jamaica: After enduring some of the world’s most powerful winds and heavy rains from Hurricane Melissa, Jamaica is beginning its recovery phase. As of Thursday, October 30, relief flights have resumed at Norman Manley International Airport from 4 p.m. with commercial operations set to restart tomorrow morning at 7 a.m.

With the Mayor, Prime Minister Andrew Holness and other officials on the ground to help citizens with the extensive damage.

Jamaica Information Service (JIS) has announced that although the Sangster International Airport sustained visible damage from Gate 1 to 5, most of the Airport still remains intact and operational.

Therefore, the Sangster International Airport will begin hosting relief flights from tomorrow starting at 10 a.m., while the commercial flights resumption will soon be announced.

A move that will further help disaster aid and donations get to the island nation from across the world and the Caribbean.

“It is going to be a massive task to rebuild Black River.” Prime Minister Holness has stated while on the ground, as the constituency is reportedly cut off from the capital. With 80% to 90% of roads on the island destroyed.

I am now in St James where we are continuing our damage assessment.

The residents here have suffered significant damage including severe flooding.

The damage include the Black River hospital, churches, homes, courthouses, heritage buildings and other infrastructures that have been completely destroyed. While the electricity grid is totally wiped out and the telecommunication grid damaged.

Prime Minister Holness stated that Black River would be described as ground zero, and it took the corridor through the South of St. Elizabeth going across the island to St. James, and now that corridor is totally damaged

“The recovery is not beyond us, it's not beyond the government, not beyond the people and we will get it done. So keep the positive outlook, keep hope alive, and we will get through this, we will rebuild better.” Prime Minister Holness concluded the interview urging Jamaicans to remain hopeful and not lose hope.

Furthermore, on Wednesday, October 29, Prime Minister Holness toured sections of St Elizabeth to assess the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa, and described the scene as “destruction all around.” noting all the extensive damage that has been left behind after the Category Five storm ravaged the western end of the island upon making landfall around noon on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has also stated that only 3 hospitals remained opened and operating in emergency mode to provide critical and life-saving care only across Jamaica.

While the Central Bank of Jamaica says that its building has suffered minor impacts as a result of the passage of Hurricane Melissa and will hopefully be reopened to the public on Friday, October 31.

The National Commercial Bank Jamaica Limited (NCB) has also stated that it will resume operations at eight branches on Thursday, as part of its efforts to recover from the impact of Melissa.

Furthermore, as of Wednesday Desmond McKenzie, Minister of Local Government stated that more than 25,000 Jamaicans are reportedly taking refuge in emergency shelters and the ministry is now assessing ways on how to deal with the numbers on a long-term basis.

Citizens of Jamaica have applauded the government's efforts to return life back to normal in the island, with one Facebook user by the name of Beth Dan stating “I really like the way the government is on it & starting the assessment/relief & rebuilding process. Kudos to you and the Prime Minister for being ON TOP of Things….Carry On! God Bless.”