Senior Surgeon Subbiah Radhakrishnan found dead outside home in Antigua

Police have launched an investigation after the well-known surgeon was found unresponsive outside his Belmont residence, with authorities yet to confirm the cause of death.

Antigua and Barbuda: A senior surgeon at St John’s Medical Centre was found unresponsive outside his home in Belmont on Friday, June 12, which prompted the police to launch an investigation into the matter.

The decedent has been identified as Dr Subbiah Radhakrishnan, also known as Dr Krishnan. Emergency personnel responded to the scene. The medical team examined the body and declared the surgeon dead.

Authorities have not confirmed the cause of death. The police have not released any information about the circumstances despite the scene suggesting an accident. Investigators have secured the area as they continue to examine the case.

Dr Krishnan served the health care sector in his country for many years through his role as a surgeon and mentor. “At the time of his passing, Dr. Krishnan was an active and dedicated member of our medical community, continuing his vital work at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre alongside managing his private practice,” said the Medical Association of Antigua and Barbuda (MAAB).

The association said it was saddened by the sudden passing of the senior surgeon. In a statement, the association described him as a skilled and respected doctor who inspired many of his colleagues.

It also said that Dr Krishnan was a mentor and trusted advisor to several healthcare professionals across Antigua and Barbuda. “He was a pillar of guidance serving as a generous mentor and trusted advisor to countless medical professionals in Antigua and Barbuda,” read the statement.

MAAB also offered sympathies to his wife, Dr Saravana Sabharmathi, to their children, and all that are affected by the loss.

Locals have also turned to social media to share their condolences with his family and loved ones. One individual said, “Dr.Krishnan did my dad surgery 2020 and because of him he's still here one of the best surgeon my condolences to your family.” Another resident stated, “He was a great, caring and kind doc, condolences to his family."

Police investigations are ongoing and more information is expected as inquiries continue.