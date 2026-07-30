Passenger slams Caribbean Airlines over 'poor' in-flight meal on Toronto-Guyana flight

A Facebook video showing an in-flight meal served on a Toronto-Guyana flight has sparked debate, with the passenger also raising concerns about airfare and service.

Guyana: A social media post criticising Caribbean Airlines, highlighting the poor service and high fares on flights between Toronto and Guyana has drawn public reaction after a passenger shared a video of an in-flight meal on Facebook.

The video, posted by a user named Sharmin's Kitchen, on Wednesday, July 29 showed the traveler questioning the meal served on the six-hour flight, a meal consisting of a plain sandwich with ham and tomatoes on white bread, served with a red-coloured juice.

She further noted that the tickets on the route cost between US$1,400 and US$1,800 each.

The traveller initially called for a second airline to begin serving the Toronto-Guyana route, saying increased competition could improve pricing and service. She also asked her followers to share their own experiences with the airline in the comments.

Several followers shared their own in-flight experience through the comments as a user commented, “Lol lol .... and she is right.. it was also microwaved and became chewy..lol lol but at least its not a cookie and water... so thankful ... love this post. I came in 6 hours ago on the Guyana to Canada leg.”

Another user commented, “I got the same thing with no tomatoes just cheese bull shit.”

A third commenter said, “Grose, I had that same sandwich one when I was flying from Toronto to Trinidad. This is ridiculous. I take tennis rool and cheese the last time I fly with carribean airline.”

However, Caribbean Airlines has not yet issued a public response to the video.