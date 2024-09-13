Brutally burned body found in car sends shockwaves across Bahamas

Bahamas: A person’s dead body was discovered brutally burned in a Japanese Nissan Cube fully charred near the Sir Jack Hayward Bridge. The shocking discover was made by the police on Thursday morning in East Grand Bahama, Bahamas.



The incident sent shockwaves across the community, with onlookers immediately crowding the area as the news spread throughout the community, leading to emotions running high on the site.



The police was also accompanied by a pathologist from the Rand Memorial Hospital who was assisting with the preliminary investigation.



The officer in charge of the Northern Region, ACP Shanta Knowles, revealed that officers got an anonymous tip just before 8 am that a vehicle was in bushes near the Grand Bahama highway.



“We did not have an exact location. I dispatched a number of units to this area to search, and a short while into our search, we were able to locate a vehicle. On examination of that vehicle, we discovered the remaining human remains that were burnt beyond recognition. The vehicle, of course, is also burnt,” outlined the ACP.



In addition to this, last week, police issued a missing persons flyer for Elkino Miller, aged 49, of Gold Coin Lane, and this discovery led people to question if the victim is the missing man, but ACP Knowles stated that they are not able to identify whether the body was that of a male or female.



“And so we will be talking with family members of that young man and possibly other family members from missing persons recently to see what information we can get,” she added.



Meanwhile, the crime scene also witnessed a mother breaking down into tears who believes that the burnt dead body found was that of her son. Knowles stated that the mother’s grieving is no indication that the victim found is their family member.



She further noted that DNA will be conducted on the dead body to confirm its identity, following which further investigation will be held.