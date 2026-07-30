Amadi Hendrickson makes history as St. Kitts and Nevis' 1st sailor at CAC Games

Amadi Hendrickson will make history as the first sailor from St. Kitts and Nevis to compete at the Central American and Caribbean Games, representing the Federation in the ILCA 7 class.

St. Kitts and Nevis: A historic milestone for sailing St. Kitts and Nevis at the 2026 Central American and Caribbean Games has been marked by Amadi Byron Hendrickson, who is to represent the Federation at the XXV CAC Games in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, where he will compete in the ILCA 7 class.

With this, Amadi becomes the first sailor from the Federation to compete at the Central American and Caribbean Games and also the first to represent St. Kitts and Nevis in sailing at a major multi-sport Games.

Amadi began his sailing journey in 2020 in the RS Feva class through the Nevis Aquatic and Sailing Centre before progressing to the ILCA class, where he developed into one of the Federation’s top sailors.

His years of dedication and perseverance significantly reflects the continued growth of sailing within the Federation.

Amadi’s selection for the Central American and Caribbean Games highlights a powerful example of what can be achieved through dedication, opportunity, and support of a strong community-based program.

Amadi has become one of the strongest ambassadors for sailing in the Federation. His positive attitude, infectious enthusiasm, and willingness to encourage others have made him a respected role model for younger sailors.

As a valued instructor with the Nevis Aquatic and Sailing Centre’s Learn to Sail and Adult Sailing Programs, he is significantly giving back to the sport, by helping to introduce new participants to the sport that has shaped his own journey.

Amadi has grown from a first-time sailor into a national representative and has been a source of immense pride for the entire sailing community.

Amadi will be accompanied by Nicholas Dupré, President of the St. Kitts and Nevis Sailing Association, who will also serve as his coach throughout the competition.

The St. Kitts and Nevis Sailing Association extended its sincere gratitude to the St. Kitts and Nevis Olympic Committee for providing Amadi with this incredible opportunity to compete on one of the region’s biggest sporting stages.

The association noted that the 2026 Central American and Caribbean Games are especially significant as they celebrate the 100th anniversary of the region’s oldest multi-sport event. More than 6,000 athletes from 37 countries will compete across 40 sports, making the Games one of the Caribbean and Central America’s premier sporting events. The sailing competition will take place at Punta Salinas, on the southern coast of the Dominican Republic, from July 29 to August 8, 2026.

The Association wished Amadi success as he proudly represents St. Kitts and Nevis as the nation’s first representative in sailing at a major multi-sport Games.