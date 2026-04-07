Bahamas: Search continues for missing American woman near Elbow Cay, identity confirmed

Bahamas: The American woman, who went missing near Elbow Cay in Abaco, has been identified by the US media outlets as Lynette Hooker from Michigan. She was reported missing by her husband after she fell overboard on Saturday, April 4, 2026.

A representative of the United States Embassy issued a statement that read, “We are aware of reports regarding a missing American near Elbow Cay in the Abacos in The Bahamas and are working with Bahamian authorities to provide assistance.”

Officers of the local police force said that the woman went missing on Saturday evening. They did not issue a missing person’s report for public distribution, while there were several reports at sea.

The incident took place at around 7:30 pm, when the couple left on an 8-foot dinghy at approximately 7:30pm, traveling from Hope Town to Elbow Cay. The victim’s husband said that she fell into the water along with the boat keys, which caused the boat to lose power.

He mentioned that there was a strong flow of water that kept dragging her far away from him till he couldn’t see her anymore. Later, the husband paddled to shore and arrived at the Marsh Harbour Boat Yard approximately at 4:00 am on Sunday morning. The local authorities were notified immediately.

Police and the Royal Bahamas Defence Force with the Hope Town Fire & Rescue service are currently conducting a search of the water surrounding the area to find and rescue the woman.

The locals are now doubting the husband’s, as it sounds suspicious and questionable. Teresa Garrison said, “This sounds very suspicious. Hopefully they will investigate his story,” while Julia Flohr Larkin stated, “Why did he go to Marsh Harbor and not get help within Hope Town? Paddling across the Sea of Abaco to MH when he could have easily pulled into the docks in Hope Town to call for help.”