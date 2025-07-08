American gymnast Simone Biles bikini photos from Belize fuel rumours of secret surgery

The Olympic gold medalist is enjoying time in Central America with her husband, sparking a frenzy among fans with a stunning trio of photos.

Belize: American gymnast Simone Biles was recently seen vacationing in Belize with her husband Jonathan Owens. Following a series of sizzling post on Instagram on Monday, fans speculated that she got breast implants, causing a stir on social media.

The seven-time Olympic gold medal winner is spending time with her husband in Central America and her series of three photos has her fans in a frenzy. The athlete captioned her photos, “Gone to Belize,” and paired it with a white heart.

In the pictures shared by the 28-year-old gymnast, several fans could not help but notice a possible change in her appearance and sparked speculations that she might have undergone breast augmentation.

While adding to this buzz, a well renowned cosmetic surgery expert Dana Omari also commented under her post, “If this is how she is telling us she is retired, what a hot way to do so. Simone Biles, the GOAT, truly once in a lifetime athlete.”

Omari added that she looks absolutely incredible, and it is a great breast augmentation, and they are still fresh so they will drop a bit.

With this comment, fans went crazy, and they flooded her post with numerous emoticons and praise for her beauty. After the comment got multiple likes, the athlete chose to hide it from under the post and changed the settings to limited comments only, signalling that she didn’t want anyone else to know about her little secret.

Biles was seen rocking a Fendi bikini which she accessorized with a chunky gold chain necklace and was looking completely unbothered as she cuddled up with her husband and posed with a drink in her hand.

The gymnast wasn’t shy about showing off her fit physique and secretly hinted that she got a cosmetic enhancement recently.

It has been a busy past year for the Olympic Champ, going from the Olympics to the Gold Over America Tour to red carpets and high profile events like the Kentucky Derby to speaking events in Hong Kong and the world over, so fans also say that a vacation with husband is more than deserved.