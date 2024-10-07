Belize influencer Shaniki Hernandez robbed during Instagram live

Belize: A popular Instagram personality and OnlyFans creator from Belize, Shaniki Hernandez, having more than 1.2 million followers on IG alone, was robbed during a live session on Sunday morning in Belize City.



It is reported that around 1:30 am, the 33 year old, whose real name is Flowayne Colon, was streaming live from her bedroom. While she was sitting on her bed, a masked man climbed into her home from a window on the verandah and then entered her room.



The robber tied her up and stole two iPhones, a bracelet set, a Michael Kors watch, an Android phone and a Gucci wallet containing $52, totalling around $6,812 BZD in valuables.



Shaniki remained unharmed during the incident but appeared visibly shaken in a subsequent video. She has also since filed a police report regarding the robbery and is looking forward to a solution soon. The officials are looking into the matter and joining the leads to understand the situation better.



As the news of the robbery started to spread online, netizens were making remarks that they don't know who she was while others were calling it a 'publicity stunt'.



"Y'all sure it wasn't a publicity stunt, she look desperate these days, probably for her only fans base, I no believe squat about no thief! She must be high," wrote a user named Gaviota Henri while another user said, "I don't know the young lady, and I could care less what she does for a living, once it is not criminal. She was robbed and there is nothing funny about this."



Notably, Shaniki is a vibrant influencer who was born in Belize and achieved a significant milestone at the age of 18 by being crowned Miss Toledo Belize. This marked the beginning of her social journey following which she started to post frequently online, eventually gathering a lot of fan base both on Instagram and Facebook.