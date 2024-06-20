Friday, 19th July 2024
46-year-old watchman found dead with slashed throat in St Vincent

Thursday, 20th June 2024

46-year-old watchman found dead with slashed throat in St Vincent
St Vincent and the Grenadines: A 46-year-old watchman of the School for Children with Special Needs was found on Tuesday morning with his throat slashed. According to the information, the dead body was found at his job site, and the victim has been identified as Gary Glasgow. He was working at the school located in Fernside, Kingstown, and was discovered on the school's premises, which made it more concerning for the faculty.

A police source revealed that Glasgow's throat was slashed, which makes him the 20th homicide so far this year in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

The violent death of Glasgow has been followed by the shooting death of Zeno Sharge Lee last Sunday, June 15, 2024. It is said that around 4:30 pm, a gunman opened fire at The Waterfall Bar around Murray's Village, located on the outskirts of the capital, where Lee was shot dead while two others got wounded.

The police officials said that they are investigating both homicides and are also asking individuals with information to assist in the investigations of the murders taking place on the island nation.

Meanwhile, a family member of Glasgow said that they both were watching the Afghanistan vs West Indies match at a nearby location to his workplace but he never thought that something like this will happen.

Meanwhile, the police officials do not have any information about the incident that led to the death of the watchman. They are still trying to join the pieces to link what could have happened.

As the homicides in the country have surged during recent months, the citizens and residents are calling out to the government to increase the safety measures in the country, with some even suggesting the installation of CCTVs.

"It's annoying that instead of putting surveillance cameras, you put a human to risk their life to watch an empty building full of lifeless objects that can be replaced, now a family of left to grief," wrote a user named MsBawdy while another said, "Ohh my God what is going on with people in the world today there's no love for our brothers and sisters so sad."

