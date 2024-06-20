Friday, 19th July 2024
PM Holness highlights major investments to curb crime and enhance security in Jamaica

He highlighted that the government focused on national security and made extensive investments to combat criminal activities.

Thursday, 20th June 2024

PM Holness highlights major investments to curb crime and enhance security in Jamaica (PC - Facebook)
Jamaica: Prime Minister Andrew Holness has recently shed a light on the major strides made by his administration to transform the security landscape of Jamaica. These developments came into place to control the crime situation while enhancing the overall national security. He highlighted that the government focused on national security and made extensive investments to combat criminal activities.

PM Holness stated that Jamaica has never had the level of investment in the national security apparatus that has taken place under his administration.

He continued to say that the government is dedicated to boosting the human resources and operational strategies of the security forces. He also said that the significant rise in security personnel and the integration of advanced technologies have been called to the country.

The Prime Minister remarked, “We have increased our security forces and addressed the issue of attrition from the security forces.” Holness added that the administration has also incorporated in a significant way new technologies and have trained the leadership of the security forces.

When anyone looks at the JCF’s leadership at the present and compares it to the past, they will see a major difference. Not only this, but he also addressed the outcomes of these efforts and pointed out the substantial progress made in reducing the crime rate.

He mentioned that the murder rate is now around 10 percent below what it was last year this time, and the country experienced a similar drop last year also.

Holness said that the strategy is to continue to push that murder rate downward, with the number of gangs that threatened the country also being basically cut in half.

The Prime Minister asserted that the security forces have dismantled several of the violence producing gangs and highlighted the effectiveness of the strategic approach of the government.

In addition to this, PM Holness discussed the major investments made in the MOCA – major organised crime and anti-corruption agency and the successful efforts to dismantle the cybercriminal networks.

All these efforts are strived towards reducing the crime rate significantly so that the tourists come to the island thinking of it as a safe haven.

Monica Walker

