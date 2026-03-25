Texas man killed in Bahamas after altercation with off-duty officer

His family and friends are questioning the officer’s account, describing him as peaceful and loving, while a video of the altercation is being reviewed by authorities.

Bahamas: A man from Huntsville, Texas, was killed in the Bahamas on Saturday, March 21, 2026, following an altercation with an off-duty police officer. The incident took place at night outside a beach bar in Nassau.

The victim has been identified as 31-year old Cody Castillo, who was a Florida-based lineman. He was planning to go back home soon, as he was also expecting his first child with his wife.

The incident happened at Da Plantation Bar and Grill parking lot. Their fight started inside the bar which was also taken outside. The Royal Bahamas Police Force said that Castillo got in his truck which left an off-duty officer to fear for his life.

According to the officer, he acted in self defense when he shot Castillo which resulted in the latter’s death. The officer involved is a Senior Police Officer, named Berniel Pinder.

Castillo’s family members and friends are against what the officer stated, as they described Castillo as a peaceful and loving person, who would never act violently. A video that captured the altercation is also being monitored by the authorities.

Castillo's death has impacted his family greatly. His wife, 29-year old Makayla, is pregnant with their first child which is due in August. The shooting also took place the day after the couple celebrated their 1st wedding anniversary.

A GoFundMe has also been set up for his wife and the baby, which has already raised $20,000 in support. In Nassau, the US Embassy is also addressing this case. They are calling for a full and fair investigation.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBFF) said that another off-duty officer shot and killed a local again on Monday morning, after having an altercation after 1 am. According to authorities, the deceased attacked the officer with a cutlass.

Prime Minister of Bahamas, Philip Davis, also called for a transparent and in-depth investigation into both the cases. He said in a press statement, “The badge can never place anyone above the law.”

The Prime Minister also said that the rules about carrying the firearms by off-duty personnel should be re-checked. He also said that police improve the way they handle themselves in tense situations with the use of force.